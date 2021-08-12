Tropical Depression Fred Leaving Hispaniola on a Potential Road to Florida | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Tropical Depression Fred is leaving Hispaniola for Cuba.

Rainfall and strong winds could affect Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Cuba over the past week.

Fred may bring rain and wind effects to Florida this weekend, but details are uncertain. Tropical depression Fred is back on the water near Haiti and Cuba and is expected to remain unorganized overnight, but a strengthening is possible starting later this week. Florida may have rain and wind effects from Fred through Friday or this weekend, but details on the magnitude of these threats are still uncertain.

For now, Floridians need to monitor the forecast closely given Fred’s current most likely path.

Fred moved inland just west of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic around 2pm on Tuesday and continues to bring heavy rain to Hispaniola. It is tracking west-northwest at 16 mph.

Current satellites (The icon shows the current location of this tropical system.)

Tropical Storm Clocks have been released for northern Haiti, southeastern Bahamas and parts of Cuba. Tropical storm conditions (winds of at least 39 mph) are possible on Thursday.

The Dominican Republic and western Bahamas could see 3 to 5 inches (locally up to 8 inches) of rain from this system. Rapid floods and landslides are concerns.

Haiti, Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba, are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with an isolated total of 5 inches. In western Bahamas, 3 to 5 inches of rainfall is possible with an isolated total of up to 8 inches.

Uncertain forecast for Florida

The official NHC forecast below shows that Fred will generally move west-northwest with one more turn northwest over the next few days.

The combination of moderate wind shear and land interaction with Cuba is likely to prevent Fred from strengthening much, if at all, on Thursday. There is also the possibility that the system will be distributed for a while.

Current status, Prediction Path (Red shadow area indicates the possible path to the center of the system. Importers It is important to note that impacts (especially heavy rain, high floods, coastal floods, winds) with any tropical system usually spread beyond its intended path. )

Fred or his remains can be found near Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas on Friday, where a slow reshuffle of the system could begin. This will depend on several factors, including how many wind cuts it encounters when moving north, how quickly it recovers from interaction with land, and whether it tracks on water instead of Cuba.

Then, it may be located off the west coast of the Florida Peninsula this weekend with a little extra reinforcement, as described on the right side of the forecast path above. There is also the possibility that Fred could trace to the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where the shear of the wind could be weakened enough to allow for an intensification.

Keep in mind that Fred’s forecast is highly subject to change given all the wind, dry air, and soil interruption barriers we have described above.

Regardless, it looks like at least some rain and wind impacts are possible in Florida late Friday this weekend. Details on the magnitude of those impacts are still uncertain, but will come into focus over the next day or so.

However, rising humidity is likely to affect parts of South Florida and the Keys, where 3 to 5 inches are possible from Friday to Monday, with a maximum isolated total of 8 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center. . Heavy rains can lead to rapid flooding and rapid river rise.

For now, interests from the Caribbean to the Bahamas and Florida should monitor its progress over the coming days. Now is a good time for him refresh or develop your hurricane season planswith

The main mission of the Weather Companys journalist is to report on the latest weather news, the environment and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.