NSW Covid Update: Tighter restrictions on some Sydney LGAs as state registers 345 new cases | New South Wales

New South Wales has extended the blockade to local government areas of Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood and has asked for more Australian Defense Force personnel to help set up vaccination centers as the Delta outbreak continues to spread across Sydney and the regions .

Authorities are particularly concerned about the possible spread of the virus to indigenous communities in western NSW after the cases were registered in Dubbo and Walgett.

According to the National Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health Organization, less than 20% of indigenous people in western NSW have had a dose and only 8% are fully vaccinated. This is half the vaccination rate in the state.

NSW recorded 345 new cases on Thursday, which is just a slight drop to the peak reached two days ago. Fifty-seven cases were infectious in the community, 34 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, and the isolation status of 138 remains under investigation.

NSW Health has also sought additional assistance from the defense force to set up more vaccination clinics.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was on Thursday in urgent talks with NSW Health about tightening compliance and possible rule changes to make enforcement more direct.

[Fuller] is working with a team of government officials and has consulted with executive and regional commanders across the state to determine what it might look like. He will reappear in the crisis cabinet tomorrow afternoon, said Deputy Commissioner Mick Willing.

The decision to extend stricter blocking measures in the Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood council areas, which are adjacent to the Canterbury-Bankstown hotspots, is a sign that the government is concerned that despite strict rules restricting movement to 5 km, the virus is still spreading.

Keeping the masks off and a 5 km limit now applies to 12 Sydney local government areas.

In relation to Bayside, the suburbs of particular concern are Bexley, Banksia and Rockdale where additional cases were identified overnight.

Strathfield and Burwood are smaller geographical areas, but Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said there was a growing number of cases.

As a precaution, those additional council areas have been brought to those areas of concern, she said.

Other areas joining the LGA hotspots, particularly Inner West and Camden, have been told to be on alert.

The only good news is that so far there are no additional cases in Tamworth, Armidale and the North Rivers.

However, there were more cases in Hunter, whose block was extended to a second week.

There are also deep concerns about the spread to the far west.

Federal statistics released Aug. 9 show that in the Far West and Orana, a region stretching from the South Australian border east to Mudgee, only 36.9% had a dose of the vaccine. Only 16.3% were fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

Figures from the Aboriginal Community-Controlled National Health Organization show that rates among indigenous communities were even lower, with only 8% fully vaccinated.