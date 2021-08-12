NSW Covid Update: Tighter restrictions on some Sydney LGAs as state registers 345 new cases | New South Wales

Connect with us

New South Wales has extended the blockade to local government areas of Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood and has asked for more Australian Defense Force personnel to help set up vaccination centers as the Delta outbreak continues to spread across Sydney and the regions .

Authorities are particularly concerned about the possible spread of the virus to indigenous communities in western NSW after the cases were registered in Dubbo and Walgett.

According to the National Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health Organization, less than 20% of indigenous people in western NSW have had a dose and only 8% are fully vaccinated. This is half the vaccination rate in the state.

NSW recorded 345 new cases on Thursday, which is just a slight drop to the peak reached two days ago. Fifty-seven cases were infectious in the community, 34 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, and the isolation status of 138 remains under investigation.

NSW Health has also sought additional assistance from the defense force to set up more vaccination clinics.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was on Thursday in urgent talks with NSW Health about tightening compliance and possible rule changes to make enforcement more direct.

[Fuller] is working with a team of government officials and has consulted with executive and regional commanders across the state to determine what it might look like. He will reappear in the crisis cabinet tomorrow afternoon, said Deputy Commissioner Mick Willing.

The decision to extend stricter blocking measures in the Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood council areas, which are adjacent to the Canterbury-Bankstown hotspots, is a sign that the government is concerned that despite strict rules restricting movement to 5 km, the virus is still spreading.

Keeping the masks off and a 5 km limit now applies to 12 Sydney local government areas.

In relation to Bayside, the suburbs of particular concern are Bexley, Banksia and Rockdale where additional cases were identified overnight.

Strathfield and Burwood are smaller geographical areas, but Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said there was a growing number of cases.

As a precaution, those additional council areas have been brought to those areas of concern, she said.

Other areas joining the LGA hotspots, particularly Inner West and Camden, have been told to be on alert.

The only good news is that so far there are no additional cases in Tamworth, Armidale and the North Rivers.

However, there were more cases in Hunter, whose block was extended to a second week.

There are also deep concerns about the spread to the far west.

Federal statistics released Aug. 9 show that in the Far West and Orana, a region stretching from the South Australian border east to Mudgee, only 36.9% had a dose of the vaccine. Only 16.3% were fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

Figures from the Aboriginal Community-Controlled National Health Organization show that rates among indigenous communities were even lower, with only 8% fully vaccinated.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard acknowledged that vaccination rates were not high in some indigenous communities despite Aboriginal people 12 and over being prioritized as 1b in circulation.

But he blamed the federal government, which was responsible for the spread to indigenous communities.

We have had limited supplies coming to NSW and this has created all sorts of work issues for us regarding vaccine distribution. You can not give what we do not have and in Walgett there have been similar issues, he said.

Hazzard said health officials were urgently trying to access and redistribute doses of vaccines, particularly Pfizer, which is preferred for the Aboriginal population.

I also wrote them [federal health] minister [Greg] Hunt and noted that obviously the Aboriginal population was identified by the federal government as its area of ​​responsibility earlier in circulation. There is still a very significant percentage, in fact so far most aboriginal people in that part of our state have not received the vaccine, he said.

Hazzard said NSW had sought help in the form of defense force medical teams to set up pop-up clinics.

