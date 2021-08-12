Thousands of Mississippi students are quarantined as the school year begins









CNN

– More than 4,400 students in Mississippi are in quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 in the first weeks of the school year, according to data from the state Department of Health. The department tracked Covid-19 student and staff exposure and positive cases from individual schools and counties from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, and officials said 43 of the 82 Mississippi counties submitted reports. Mississippi is one of 46 states in the U.S. that has an increase in cases, which is alarming experts as students return to school. Vaccines have not yet been approved for children under 12, and vaccination rates for teens who are old enough to get them remain low, experts say. With more children hospitalized and the more transmissible Delta variant spreading, this is one of the most dangerous periods in the child pandemic, CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. The largest number of students and staff exposed to the virus was inside Lamar County, according to state data. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Lamar County School District serves over 10,000 students. The five schools in Oak Grove County had over 110 students tested positive during the first week of school, resulting in about 841 students who had to be quarantined, according to the state. According to the Lamar County School Return Plan posted on its website, all students began personal lessons on July 26th. Face masks were requested starting Aug. 2, according to plan, and will end with a trial this weekend. Some schools had already been forced to switch to a hybrid schedule due to the increase. And on Monday, district supervisor Steven Hampton proposed a hybrid schedule for the district during a board meeting, saying that while he believes face-to-face learning is best, a hybrid model would help avoid all virtual schools . Face-to-face learning is the best way for our kids to learn, but I just don’t feel safe, Hampton said. The district said a group of students will go to school every Monday and Wednesday and every other Friday. A second group will go to school every Tuesday and Thursday and will spin on Friday, CNN previously reported. CNN has reached the Lamar County School District. An increase in cases from increased exposure would increase the burden on hospitals in Mississippi. Nationwide, 14 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19, six are in ICU and four are in life support, state health officer Dr Thomas Dobbs tha. The University of Mississippi University Medical Center Pediatric Hospital is full, with the highest numbers seen during the pandemic, said Dr. Alan Jones, UMMC Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader. We are seeing more numbers than ever for healthy children being hospitalized, Jones said. UMMC saw 101 adult patients and 26 pediatric patients on Wednesday. Ninety percent of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, said Vice Chancellor and COVID-19 Incident Commander Dr LouAnn Woodward. Woodward also said the biggest point of pain in hospitals is the availability of nursing staff. There are some surgical medical beds and ICUs that cannot be opened due to the low number of nursing staff, she said.

