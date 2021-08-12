International
Taxation by Sunaks fails to spur rapid economic recovery | Rishi Sunak
If Rishi Sunak had hoped his massive tax donation to the spring budget to boost business investment would yield quick results, the UK national income (GDP) figures in the second quarter would have been disappointing.
The amount spent by businesses on new office equipment and machinery for the factory increased by 2.4%, but the increase left overall investment spending 15.3% below pre-pandemic levels.
The lack of investment in business was the heel of British Achilles after the financial crash of 2008, when most nations were backed by consumers spending every penny earned and more. The uncertainty created by the EU referendum and more than four years of debate over how or even whether to leave the bloc has prolonged the agony.
In the budget, the chancellor told businesses they would receive 1.30 from their tax bills for every 1 spent over the next two years if the money were devoted to buying new items. It seems that a general nervousness about the future means that this particular policy has not started quickly.
The manufacturing industry rose ahead in June, although it recorded only a 0.2% increase to leave factories 2.3% lower than pre-pandemic production levels. Construction firms went backwards for the third month in a row and, most troubling of all, Britain’s trade with the rest of the world suffered a setback.
This caused the services industry to generate most of the 1% GDP growth during June and 4.8% GDP growth during the second quarter. The rise of advertising, eating out and a degree of normalcy in the health service, which began to open to the public for non-Covid-19 consultation after more than a year of restrictions, helped remove the service sector, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) ) tha.
Concerns about the ability of manufacturers and construction firms to produce stronger levels of production over the year are likely to be misguided. They are both experiencing shortages of materials and skilled staff that are likely to be eased in the coming months, even if the struggle to replace Eastern European workers in the construction industry continues for many years to come.
However, almost a third of the UK’s GDP is trade-related and it is suffering badly, with little clarity as to when and how it will fully recover. The level of GDP remains 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels, and to recover without centuries of reliance on consumer spending, exports must hit.
According to the ONS, while imports and exports of goods to the EU in May and June were above the levels recorded at the end of last year, showing a recovery from single market exit and customs union, the value of exports of goods in June was 14 billion compared to about 17 billion in 2019. Worse, the upward trend was reversed. Total exports fell 1.5% to 48.7 billion in June and remittances fell 3.6%.
Trade with the rest of the world was in an even worse state. Exports of goods anywhere outside the EU were consistently 2 billion above the level of exports to the EU in 2019. Now they are below EU levels.
Brexiters argue that a comparison with the last months of 2020, when the UK was still in the EU customs union, remains valid. But ONS charts reveal that trade plunged into October, November and December 2020 after Boris Johnson quarreled with his party over how to leave the EU. Not surprisingly, the largest increase in trade can be traced from this period.
Likewise, comparisons with February 2020 present a false picture. While it can be used more widely as a benchmark by the ONS to measure the extent of GDP returns from pre-pandemic levels, trade was already declining in January and February 2020 as China, South Korea and much of Asia began to shut down their economies.
So the pandemic was already adding to Brexit uncertainty in the first two months of last year, to leave trade levels artificially low.
Interestingly, at that time France had dropped from being the UK’s fourth largest trading partner to the fifth largest after the Netherlands. According to government figures, from March to year, trade with France fell by almost a quarter.
It means recovery has a way to go.
