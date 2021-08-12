Sexual violence against women and girls in Tigray is a war crime, says Amnesty





The report details the widespread rape and sexual violence committed by members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), the Eritrean Defense Force (EDF), the Amhara Regional Police Special Forces (ASF) and Fano, an Amhara militia group. To conduct the report, Amnesty interviewed medical professionals and 63 survivors of sexual violence between March and June 2021.

The victims included children and pregnant women, according to the report. Twenty-eight survivors said Eritrean forces were the sole perpetrators of the rape.

“Soldiers and militias subjected Tiger women and girls to rape, gang rape, sexual slavery, sexual mutilation and other forms of torture, often using ethnic insults and death threats,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Given the context, scale and significance of sexual violence committed against women and girls in Tigray, the violations constitute war crimes and may constitute crimes against humanity,” the report said.

The report also detailed “additional acts of brutality that accompany rapes”, adding that medical professionals who have treated survivors of sexual violence in the region reported cases of nails and fragments used during sexual assaults. CNN has contacted the Amhara regional government, the head of peace and security in Amhara, an ENDF spokesman, and the Ethiopian government to comment on the Amnesty report. Agns Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general, said in a statement that “it is clear that rape and sexual violence have been used as weapons of war to cause lasting physical and psychological harm to women and girls in Tigray. Hundreds have been subjected to brutality. treatment aimed at their degradation and dehumanization “. “The Ethiopian government must take immediate action to stop members of the security forces and allied militia from committing sexual violence, and the African Union must spare no effort to ensure that the conflict is brought before the AU Peace and Security Council. , “added Callamard. CNN previously reported evidence of sexual violence being used as a deliberate weapon of war in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. In March, CNN spoke with nine doctors in Ethiopia and one in a Sudanese refugee camp who said they saw an alarming rise in cases of sexual assault and rape since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military operation against leaders in Tigray. Women are being raped, drugged and held hostage, according to medical records and testimonies of survivors shared with CNN. At the time of the CNN investigation in March, the Ethiopian government did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on allegations that its forces were conducting a coordinated campaign of sexual violence against women in Tigray. Three days after CNN published the investigation, the Eritrean embassies of Great Britain and Ireland responded by denying allegations of wrongdoing by Eritrean soldiers and denying that Eritrean troops were in Ethiopia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/12/africa/tigray-ethiopia-sexual-violence-amnesty-report-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos