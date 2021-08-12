New Zealand, a pandemic success story, reveals the reopening strategy





New Zealand, a global highlight of its success in fighting coronavirus, unveiled a cautious plan for reopening on Thursday, vowing to maintain its goal of zero coronavirus cases even when it begins to discover its borders. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand’s border restrictions would be eased starting early next year, allowing travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries to enter without having to be quarantined. Country borders have been closed to almost all foreign travelers since March 2020. In a new program starting in October, vaccinated New Zealanders returning home may also be able to isolate themselves at home and overcome the currently required 14-day hotel quarantine. Ms Ardern warned, however, that country borders would not return to their pre-pandemic rate when travelers did not meet vaccination or testing requirements.

As after 9/11, the border will never be the same after Covid, she said. Things may change, but that does not mean we can not adapt to them in a way that eventually makes us feel normal again. New Zealand, a geographically isolated country with a population of about five million people, has been a rare success story during the pandemic, reporting only 2,905 cases and 26 deaths from the virus, according to a New York Times database. In addition to closing its borders early, New Zealand enforced one of the strictest blockades in the world, allowing it to limit the spread of the virus. Since then it has removed almost all restrictions, responding to rare outbursts with strict, localized blockages and highly sophisticated contact tracking. The countries ’tough approach has put him at odds with many of his closest allies, who have suffered a much more serious number during the pandemic. Australia, which until recently was pursuing a comparable Covid-zero strategy, is now facing numerous cases of the Delta variant, causing New Zealand to suspend quarantine travel between the two countries indefinitely. “If we give up our elimination approach too soon there is no going back,” Ms Ardern told a news conference. We can see significant outbreaks here as some overseas countries are experiencing which have opened up early in the start of vaccination.

New Zealand itself is relatively early in its vaccination campaign, which is using only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has lagged behind those of other rich nations. About 29 percent of adults have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, while 17 percent are fully vaccinated. The country aims to speed up its start in the coming weeks, with all residents over the age of 16 allowed to book appointments starting September 1st.

