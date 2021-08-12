Abacus data: Trudeau Liberals in majority territory, but no guarantee

If the election were held now, the Liberals would be in the majority territory with 37 percent of the vote, reports Abacus Data in a new poll Thursday morning. The Conservatives would secure 28 per cent, the NDP 20 per cent and the Green Party 5 per cent.

In Quebec, the Bloc Québécois drops to 22 percent, 15 points behind the Liberals and 9 points below since the beginning of this month.

Canada’s chief physician warned last week that the fourth wave of Covid had arrived, with more than 6 million Canadians still eligible to be vaccinated.

They were in a somewhat precarious period among people trying to introduce the vaccine and reopen, advised Theresa Tam, chief public health officer in Canada. Once this balance is reached and it will not take much with a highly contagious virus, you will see an inclusion in cases.

But new polls by Abacus Data on Thursday suggest that 83 percent of Canadians would not worry too much about a call for early elections.

What about that fourth wave of Covid?

Two-thirds of Canadians surveyed told Abacus it would have no effect on their vote, though 20 percent reported they would be angry enough not to vote Liberal. As for the rest, they said they would be more likely to vote in favor of governments given its history in the pandemic.

I would not say that the majority is the guarantee, says Coletto for POLITICO. But they are certainly as close to the majority as they have been since the last election without the first days of the pandemic, when they would not have dared to call elections.

If the election call is imminent as widely expected Canadians will be in a better mood than they were at the start of the 2019 campaign, reports Abacus Data.

Forty-six percent think the country is heading in the right direction, the poll says. This is close to the highest level it has been in over five years and 11 points higher than at the beginning of the 2019 campaign.

The 2019 elections lowered the liberal government to a minority status in the House of Commons always a dance with opposition parties, but never as delicate as during a global pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’ call for early elections before the next fixed election date in 2023 would be driven by the desire to return to majority status, regardless of how he justifies it.

About half of Abacus people surveyed think the Liberals would win a vote in the fall, about 20 percent chose the Conservatives and 9 percent chose the NDP. The rest was insecure.

The Abacus survey surveyed respondents about preferences. Almost 65 percent said they would like some sort of liberal government over the Conservatives; 36 percent said their first choice would be the Conservatives over the Liberals.

The prime ministers’ schedule shows he has returned from a short break and is busy with private meetings on Thursday.

Conservative leader Erin OToole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh have been on the trail and have also argued that now is not the time for a campaign.

The risk of a backlash from the election seems small, Coletto tells POLITICO. But this does not mean that a liberal victory is a predetermined outcome.

The Abacus poll suggests Trudeau and Singh are in stronger reputation form than they were at the start of the last campaign. OToole is in a worse position than its previous party leader, the poll suggests.

For these reasons, Coletto suggests keep an eye on Singh: He is the most popular leader, and the NDP group of achievable voters is larger today than when the 2019 campaign began.

The Abacus survey was conducted August 6-11 among 3,000 Canadian adults. Read more about the methodology here.