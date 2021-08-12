Indonesia Army bans virginity tests on female recruits





JAKARTA, Indonesia Human rights groups welcomed Indonesia’s decision to ban abusive virginity tests on female army recruits seven years after the World Health Organization declared them unscientific. Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa said the military would not subject women to invasive tests in which inspectors used their fingers to assess whether the hymen was intact. He said applicants should only be evaluated for their ability to participate in physical exercise and that the military will stress whether they have color blindness and the condition of their spine and heart to ensure they are healthy and not will encounter life-threatening medical issues. These improvements make us focused, effective and accurate, and (make sure) we have direction, Perkasa told reporters Tuesday during the annual US-Indonesia Joint Military Exercise in North Sulawesi Minahasa district. He said army hospital directors and medical officers have been informed of the new procedures since May. The WHO in its 2014 clinical guidelines for the health care of sexually abused women said that the so-called virginity test has no scientific basis. Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono called for increased pressure on Indonesian navy and air force commanders to end the practice as well. The army command is doing the right thing, Harsono said in a statement received from the Associated Press on Thursday. It is now the responsibility of the territory and battalion commanders to follow orders and recognize the unscientific, abusive nature of the rights of this practice. Human Rights Watch previously found that applicants who were considered to have failed the test were not necessarily punished, but all those who submitted to it said it was painful, embarrassing and traumatic. Human Rights Watch has also documented the use of such tests by security forces in Egypt, India and Afghanistan and has criticized calls for virginity tests for Indonesian schoolgirls. He said the Indonesian military and police set up tests for decades and sometimes tested the fiancées of military officers. Indonesian police ended the practice in 2018. Show full article

