Lebanon: Electricity and transport become ‘luxury’ overnight items, accelerating economic flow





Fuel subsidies, long regarded as a lifeboat for the growing legions of poor people in the country, were cut.

While new fuel prices have not yet been set, experts expect them to quadruple, eventually triggering an inflationary shock in a country that has seen its poverty levels rise, its medicines all gone from pharmacies and supplies. its electricity are halved.

“It will definitely affect the whole economy,” Heiko Wimmen, director of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the Crisis Group, told CNN. “For a large part of the population, electricity will become a luxury. Driving your car will also become a luxury. Transportation will become a luxury.”

As a financial jump burned in the country’s foreign exchange reserves, officials warned that subsidies, which had protected the population from the full effects of the crisis, were volatile. But poor management of the financial collapse, which the World Bank has called an “deliberate depression,” means the country is less prepared to deal with the consequences of fuel price liberalization than ever before. For days, the announcement was widely believed to be imminent. The Central Bank had suspended credit lines for fuel importers and local reports, citing unidentified officials, said subsidies would follow. On Thursday, the Central Bank issued a statement standing by its decision, saying the subsidies were being used by businesses. About $ 800 million was paid for import subsidies in July alone, yet fuel shortages were still rampant. There is a widespread belief that importers either amassed subsidized fuel or smuggled it out of Lebanon to be sold at market prices elsewhere, thus making a massive profit. The ripple effects of the decision came before the decision itself. Gas stations across the country were closed. Highways were blocked by long queues coming out of the few gas stations that remained open. Many bakeries have closed. The factories, including one that supplies most of Lebanon’s intravenous lines to hospitals, were closed. They blamed the oil exhaustion. Some towns and neighborhoods, already suffering from the effects of long power outages, lost access to oil, which is needed to power backup generators, and plunged into darkness. Many businesses are also considering closing the store, or have already closed, due to power outages. The effects of the Central Bank decision are only expected to worsen and become more general, causing disruptions in the supply of even more necessities, such as bottled water (the country has no drinking water). “Drinking water is about transportation. If you don’t have oil, you can’t get water from the mountain to the coast,” Wimmen said. “For all goods that have an important transport element, prices will have to explode. The vast majority of Lebanese … will be drastically impoverished.” According to the United Nations, about 77% of households in Lebanon can not afford to buy enough food as a result of rising food prices. The World Bank says poverty levels exceed 50%. The UN also warns of impending disasters, such as stop pumping water across the country in the coming weeks. More than 71% of the country’s population is expected to lose access to safe water. A member of parliament also warned of internet outages earlier this week. Overwhelming hospitals have warned they are on the verge of collapse. There are also threats to food security. Families, restaurants and supermarkets across the country are throwing away products that have broken down due to a lack of refrigeration. Cases of food poisoning have increased, according to local media. Earlier this week, gas importers warned of imminent shortages in the product, pushing lines outside stores selling cooking gas. A deepening political crisis combines the effects of economic catastrophe. Lebanon has been without a functioning government for more than a year. The two former prime ministers-designate were tasked with forming a government but stepped down after failing to break a multi-year stalemate between local political rivals. Incumbent Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati says he has made “progress” in the cabinet formation negotiations, but domestic observers are reluctant to take his statements at face value. Many experts argue that the country is on the verge of a constitutional crisis, which cannot be cured by a new government. Anti-establishment protesters, who have been constantly on the streets since the October 2019 uprising, have gathered around calls for accountability for August 2020 The explosion of the port of Beirut , blamed mainly for government corruption and negligence. Their actions have borne fruit. Thursday morning, a parliamentary session expected to pass a law protecting politicians from an investigation into the explosion failed to reach quorum. Widespread anger prompted most lawmakers to boycott the session, another sign of growing rifts in Lebanon’s political class. Overwhelmingly, the outlook for Lebanon is bleak, with few predicting the possibility of economic or political progress ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections, scheduled for next year. In the absence of significant political change, experts say, the downward spiral will only continue.

