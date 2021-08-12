Sicily may have experienced the hottest day ever in EuropeExBulletin

International
Sicily may have experienced the hottest day ever in Europe
Salvatore Cavalli / AP
LISBON, Portugal Italy baked in high temperatures that continued to spark deadly fires on Wednesday, with Spain and Portugal preparing for the arrival of a dangerous heat wave that has roasted southeastern Europe and begun pushing west toward the Iberian Peninsula. .
A heat wave fueled by hot air from North Africa has engulfed large parts of the Mediterranean region in recent days, contributing to massive wildfires and killing dozens of people in Italy, Turkey and Algeria. In Greece, large fires have devastated forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing evacuations.
Sicily recorded on Wednesday what could be a new European temperature record, though weather experts warned the measurement still needs to be confirmed.
The agro-meteorological information service of the Sicily region, SIAS, reported that a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.84 degrees Fahrenheit) was reached at the island’s Syracuse station. The agency said on its Facebook page that it is the highest temperature recorded in the entire network since its installation in 2002.
The highest temperature ever recorded on the European continent is 48 degrees Celsius (118.40 degrees Fahrenheit) in 1977 in Athens.
Sicily’s temperature could not be confirmed independently, however, and the Italian Air Force meteorological service said it had not recorded temperatures approaching so high on Wednesday, but that its stations are in other countries, so changes are expected.
Salvatore Cavalli / AP
Some weather experts are skeptical that a new record has been set
The World Meteorological Organization said it would review the reading, but Randy Cerveny, the agency’s weather data reporter, called it “suspicious, so we will not make any immediate decision.”
“It does not sound extremely credible,” Cerveny said. “But we will not dismiss it.”
WMO spokeswoman Sylvie Castonguay advised caution: “Extreme weather and climate events are often sensationalized and mischaracterized as ‘recordings’ before they are fully investigated and properly verified.”
However, the near-record high-pressure power system currently concentrated over the Mediterranean is the kind that can produce somewhere unprecedented heat, said meteorologist Jeff Masters of Yale Climate Connections.
North Africa is also flirting with the all-time high temperatures, he said.
Spain and Portugal could see what was going on towards them, as temperatures on the Iberian Peninsula were forecast to start building from Thursday.
The Prime Minister of Portugal warned that hot weather increases the risk of fires, which in 2017 killed more than 100 people in his country.
The weather service in Spain predicted a heat wave until Monday and said temperatures could exceed 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.
“Maximum and minimum temperatures will reach levels well above normal for this time of year,” Spain weather service AEMET said in a “special weather warning”.
Such temperature peaks are not unheard of in Spain and Portugal during the summer months. Even so, climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from burning coal, oil, and natural gas is fueling extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, fires, floods, and storms.
Researchers can directly link a single event to climate change only through intensive data analysis, but they say such disasters are expected to occur more often on our warming planet.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa called on people to be especially careful between scorching weather and fire danger, adding that many fires start with careless behavior.
Costa said “horrible images” from Greece and Turkey in recent days brought back Portuguese memories of 2017.
“We do not want to see that scenario here again,” Costa said in a message filmed at his official residence.
Portuguese authorities say they can deploy more than 12,000 firefighters, about 2,700 vehicles and 60 aircraft during the summer season.
Costa said over the past three years Portugal has halved the number of fires compared to the average of the previous 10 years and has cut the burned area by 64%.
Authorities adopted a wide range of measures after 2017. They included better forest management, including forest clearing projects and technical support for people living in rural areas, opening thousands of kilometers (miles) of fires and responding more quickly to explosions with special firefighting units.
No one has died in forest fires in Portugal since 2017.
In Spain, hot weather was widely blamed for a record high in domestic energy prices as use of air-conditioning units increased and wind turbines were stopped in cold weather. Other factors, such as rising prices for natural gas and carbon loans under the European Union emissions trading scheme, were also behind the rise.
