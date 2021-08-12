Statement on the one-year anniversary of the rigged presidential election in Belarus





Thank you, Madam Speaker. The UK would like to add its voice to marking the anniversary of a flawed and fraudulent presidential election in Belarus. The United Kingdom on a number of occasions in this Permanent Council has condemned the horrific human rights crackdown that has taken place in Belarus during this time. No sector of society has been safe; Professor Benedeks’s report The Moscow Mechanism, commissioned shortly after the election, and the further work done by the UN have shown the full range of brutality displayed. Recent incidents such as the forced diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978, the sentencing of Victor Babariko and the closed trials of Sergei Tikhanovski and other high-profile opposition figures, as well as the growing number of political prisoners show how the situation continues to deteriorate. deteriorates. Dissatisfied with his attacks on the political opposition, free media and peaceful protesters, the Lukashenko regime is now attacking the wider civil space. On July 23 in coordinated action, the authorities in Belarus dispersed at least 46 NGOs. These included organizations focused on environmental protection and disability rights. The Belarusian authorities have had ample time to stop their attacks on the freedoms of their country’s citizens, to release those arrested on false political charges, and to hold new elections necessary to enable the Belarusian people to choose. their leaders and their future, democratically. As we have not seen any such action from the Belarusian authorities, the UK this week acted together with international partners to impose further sanctions on Belarus. Our package of sanctions focused on the economic and aviation sectors are in direct response to the ongoing actions of the authorities to undermine democracy and violate the human rights of the Belarusian people. In addition, we also want to raise our concerns about the regime that instrumentalizes immigrants and refugees for political purposes. We are aware of a significant increase in the number of migrants moving across the borders of Belarus and towards its neighbors. Especially Lithuania, which has seen over 2,600 people enter this way just last month and most recently Poland where in the last week over 400 people have tried to enter. Latvia has also seen approximately 350 people trying to enter from Belarus within the last month. This irrational use of migrants to put pressure on Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and other European partners is another example of the flagrant abuse of international norms by Belarusian governments. We stand and support Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and the EU, and call on the Belarusian authorities to cease this activity. In conclusion, Madam President, we again urge decision-makers in Belarus to reconsider their current action and seek to proactively address the recommendations made in the Moscow Mechanism report. Thank you very much.

