New Zealand is planning to welcome tourists again early next yearExBulletin

Nick Perry / AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand New Zealand, which has completely eradicated the coronavirus, plans to carefully reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said on Thursday.
Officials also said they would delay the second strikes of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up the first strikes to protect more people as the threat of the delta variant increases.
New Zealand’s success in eradicating the coronavirus has allowed life to return to almost normalcy. The South Pacific nation of 5 million people has reported only 26 deaths since the pandemic began.
This has been achieved in part by closing the borders to those who are not residents or citizens.
But many question whether it is possible for New Zealand to maintain a zero-tolerance approach to the virus once international travel resumes.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government planned to follow expert advice and maintain the elimination strategy.
“As the pandemic continues to rage overseas, and the virus continues to change and mutate, the best thing we can do is close the gains made so far by keeping our options open,” she said.
Nick Perry / AP
Ardern said the borders will not be reopened until the New Zealand vaccine is completed by the end of the year. The spread has been much slower than in most developed countries, although it has begun to accelerate.
Ardern said from the first quarter of next year, the country would begin allowing travelers to arrive at a carefully managed base.
Travelers fully vaccinated from low-risk countries will not be required to quarantine, she said. Those coming from medium-risk countries will need to complete some form of quarantine. And those coming from high-risk countries, or who were not vaccinated, would have to stay 14 days in an army-run quarantine hotel, Ardern said.
The government did not give a ranking of countries by risk, saying it could change quickly.
Ardern said a new trial would begin in October that would allow some business travelers to be quarantined at home rather than in military-run hotels, as a test of the new system it planned to introduce for mid-risk countries this year. next.
Ardern also announced that it was increasing the standard scheduled time between doses of the Pfizer vaccine from three weeks to six weeks. She said the initial target groups for border vaccine workers and older people had already been fully vaccinated.
“From a population base, it makes sense to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible partially quickly,” Ardern said.
The changes were generally welcomed by business owners, including those in the troubled tourism industry. Prior to the pandemic, more than 3 million overseas travelers visited New Zealand each year and tourism was among the country’s largest industries.
“Importers’s important to have a guide so that all businesses, including tour operators, can plan ahead and make informed decisions,” said Chris Roberts, chief executive of Aotearoa Tourism Industry.
Opposition leader Judith Collins said Ardern’s announcements were a step in the right direction, but the government needed to speed up its vaccination program.
About 29% of New Zealanders have received one dose of the vaccine and 17% are fully vaccinated.
