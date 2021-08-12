Zambiastarts vote in presidential elections that are seen as too close to be called





Voting opened at 6 a.m. in long queues at polling booths in the capital Lusaka, which could indicate a large turnout at copper producer no. 2 of Africa.

At a polling station on the outskirts of Kabusata in Lusaka, first-time voter Ben Mulenga, 19, said he had arrived two and a half hours before the start of voting because he had expected long queues.

“Things that are happening in our country, including the poor state of the economy and high levels of unemployment need to be addressed,” said Mulenga, a student at the University of Zambia.

Lungu was among the earliest voters, having presented his voting time. Dressed in a black leather jacket and a white face mask, Lungu, accompanied by his wife, waved to a cheering crowd as he left with his motorcade.

“We are winning, otherwise I would not be in the race if we had not won,” Lungu told reporters shortly after voting at a polling station in Chawama City, Lusaka. About 54% of registered voters are 34 years old or younger, according to statistics from the Zambia Election Commission (ECZ). That could help Hichilema, who is facing Lungu for the third time and has put the economy at the forefront of his campaign, political analysts said. Economy with flags In November, Zambia became the first African country to default on part of its debt during the coronavirus pandemic. It will be among the economies with the slowest growth of the continent this year, estimates the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Zambia has more than $ 12 billion in external creditors and spends 30% -40% of its revenue on interest payments on its debt, according to credit rating firm S&P Global. In office since 2015, 64-year-old Lungu narrowly defeated Hichilema, the CEO of an accounting firm before entering politics, in a controversial election next year. The president has promoted the new road, airport and energy projects he has overseen as laying the groundwork for economic development and growth. His push for greater state control over the mining sector – an approach that has fueled fears of resource nationalism among international investors – will create jobs, he says. “The challenge we have is the economy and we are doing our best to ensure that the challenge is stubbornly faced,” Lungu said during his last virtual campaign rally on Wednesday. But so far its explosion financed by infrastructure debt has failed to pay economic dividends and unemployment remains high. This has left him open to attack from Hichilema. “A lot of money was borrowed at a very high cost and this is a disappointing development effort,” Hichilema, popularly known as HH, told a news conference Wednesday.

