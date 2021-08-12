Russian helicopter crash: Eight killed in Kamchatka Peninsula





Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies / AP Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed into the Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.

Eight people feared they had died after a helicopter carrying 16 people, most of them tourists, crashed into a lake on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Staff at a nature reserve described arriving at the site on two speedboats a few minutes after the collision to find eight survivors who had swum from a depth of eight or nine meters (24-27 feet). They said two of the survivors were seriously injured and the water temperature was no more than 5-6 degrees Celsius (41-43 Fahrenheit) so they would not have survived long. Passengers were able to escape the sinking helicopter through luggage doors that opened at the rear, the regional governor said on state television. The other eight people on board were missing. The bodies of the dead are most likely at the bottom of Lake Kurilskoe, the Interfax news agency quoted a health source as saying. The divers appeared on state television in the lake in dense fog. They were unable to dive into the wreckage of the helicopter because it was too deep, the governor of Kamchatka said. The dense fog may have caused the pilot to land on the surface of the water thinking it was ground, the TASS news agency quoted a police source as saying. Kamchatka Peninsula is popular among tourists for skiing, hiking, surfing and volcanoes. It is more than 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) east of Moscow and about 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) west of Alaska. The helicopter was operated by the Vityaz-Aero company and had 13 passengers and three crew, the local emergency service said. Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years, but accidents, especially involving old aircraft and helicopters, are not uncommon. In July, all 28 people on board the Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in an accident in Kamchatka.

