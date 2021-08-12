International
Canadians can expect a federal election on September 20: sources
Voters can expect to go to the polls for the federal election in September. 20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to visit Rideau Hall on Sunday to demand that Parliament be dissolved, sources with knowledge of his plans told CBC News on condition that they not be named.
Sources said that the prime minister is then expected to announce a 36-day campaign, the minimum duration of the campaign allowed by sub-legal act means that the voting day will be Monday, September 20th.
News of the call ahead of the election has already been reported by Reuters and La Presse.
Dissolution of Parliament is not automatic and Deputy Rubber. Mary Simon may say no even though this would be a rare move outside the line of parliamentary tradition.
Earlier this summer, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh wrote to Simon urging her to deny any such request from the prime minister. Singhargued that the Trudeau government has not lost the House’s trust and said the NDP would support the government in the Commons to avoid holding elections during the pandemic.
Trudeau, meanwhile, has accused opposition parties of procrastinating legislation in the House and described Parliament as a place of “toxicity” and “obstructionism”.
Concerns about COVID-19
Earlier today, as he unveiled his campaign promises, Singh said an early election call would be “selfish”.
“While Justin Trudeau wants to act like he’s done … he’s not done and people are still worried,” he said. John’s this morning.
“If Justin Trudeau was listening to people and their concerns and their concerns, he would not be holding a selfish summer choice.”
Conservative leader Erin O’Toolealsohas said the Liberals should not rush the country into a federal election during a fourth wave of the pandemic.
“My biggest concern right now is the fourth potential wave of COVID-19,” O’Toole said earlier this week. “We should not rush into elections. Mr. Trudeau always seems to put his personal interest ahead of the interest of Canadians.”
The pandemic is likely to have an impact on campaign plans banning local leaders and candidates, who are usually built around large rallies and knocking on doors.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s public health chief, has said she is confident the vote can be done safely because of a combination of health protocols and Canada’s high vaccination rate.
Liberals lead in polls – but nothing for sure
Trudeau can wait to be asked more than once during the campaign why he is pulling the plug now. Polls make it quite clear why he is leading the country to early voting.
According to CBC Survey Tracker,Surveys have consistently shown that the leading Liberals probably have enough support to turn their minority government into a majority.
- Do you have an election question for CBC News? Email us: [email protected] Your contribution helps inform our coverage.
As of Thursday, the Liberals hold 155 seats in the House of Commons, the Conservatives 119, the Bloc 32, the NDP 24 and the Greens two. Five members sit as Independents and one seat is vacant.
Results may be delayed
The country’s top electoral official, Stephane Perrault, said the final result of a pandemic election could take several days to report due to a projected increase in postal ballots.
Election Canada said it expects as many as five million votes by mail this time, compared to less than 50,000 in the 2019 election.
Perrault said ballot papers by mail will not be counted until the day after the election.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/election-call-trudeau-1.6138794
