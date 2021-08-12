What kind of travel insurance should I get?

Travel insurance and coronavirus When buying travel insurance, check if your policy provides cancellation coverage that covers coronavirus risks, including if you get sick or need to be isolated before you travel. You should also have a cover in case you get sick (including with Covid) while you are away. Read policy documents and check with insurer coverage levels if you are not sure what protection is offered.

Travel insurance is essential for any holiday. Not only can it protect you financially if something goes wrong during your departure, such as lost luggage, illness or accident, but if you buy a policy once you have booked, you may be covered due to cancellation on the run. -up to your trip.

When making travel insurance, it is important to choose the best type of policy for your circumstances to ensure that you are adequately covered. Here we detail the main things to consider.

Who are you traveling with?

In addition to travel insurance policies for individuals, you can also get policies to cover all the people you are traveling with. This can serve as a better value when compared to buying each person’s policies separately.

Family travel insurance generally, this will cover two adults and their children under the age of 18. Some may even cover grandchildren. Be sure to read any limits that the policy you are considering has, however, such as the number of children covered (which is usually eight)

generally, this will cover two adults and their children under the age of 18. Some may even cover grandchildren. Be sure to read any limits that the policy you are considering has, however, such as the number of children covered (which is usually eight) Single – travel insurance of parents if you are a single parent traveling with your children, there are policies aimed at you too

Travel insurance couples if you are traveling with your other half and you are both over the age of 18, buying a joint policy can be a cost effective option. However, be sure to read all the police terms and conditions before taking any action as you may need to have been in a relationship for some time or live together to qualify.

Group travel insurance if you are traveling with friends or grown children who have left home, a group policy may be a good choice.

In any of these policies, look for exemptions, age limits or restrictions on the number of passengers covered. And, if you get an annual policy (and not a single travel policy), check to see if the individuals involved will be covered by the policy when traveling alone or in groups.

As an example, children may not be covered by a family travel insurance policy when traveling without parents.

Think about any pre-existing medical conditions that someone in your group also has as you will need to declare them and may need a specialized policy.

How often do you leave?

When you get a new travel insurance policy, you will be asked if you want to choose one a single trip or a annual policy, which will cover multiple trips in one year.

If you know you will be leaving two or more times a year, it is worth comparing the price of a single trip policy with the annual multi-trip policies. An annual policy is likely to function as a better value than buying several policies for a single trip and will save you the hassle of having to take a policy with each trip.

With both types of policies, check the number of travel days you will be covered on a given trip, plus how many days in total annual policies cover you. And, with year-round travel policies, think about where you are likely to travel over the next year in order to choose the right geographic coverage (see below).

Where are you traveling?

Another decision when making a travel insurance policy is the geographical area you want to cover. In general, you will be able to choose between:

Travel insurance in the UK to cover residences. Check any terms and conditions such as a minimum number of nights away to qualify for coverage, as well as any terms about the distance your vacation should be from your home.

European travel insurance check which destinations are covered by your insurer designation for Europe before removing a policy. Some but not all insurers will include destinations such as Egypt, Morocco and Turkey under European cover.

check which destinations are covered by your insurer designation for Europe before removing a policy. Some but not all insurers will include destinations such as Egypt, Morocco and Turkey under European cover. Travel insurance worldwide there are often two types of travel insurance policies around the world, those that cover travel to the US, Caribbean and Canada and those that exclude those territories. Policies covering travel to the US, Canada and the Caribbean tend to be more expensive due to the higher cost of medical treatment there.

Whatever geographical coverage you receive, it is important to remember that your travel insurance is likely to be void if you visit a country against the advice of the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO).

What kind of trip are you doing?

If you are planning an extended trip or a life trip, you may need specialized insurance to cover you. Specialized policies include:

Travel insurance with backpacks Standard travel insurance policies will only cover you for a limited number of days – maybe 30 or 31. So if you are planning a year off or another extended adventure, you may need to get insurance for your luggage backpack. Some policies may also offer additional coverage for a standard policy, such as coverage for adventurous activities such as climbing or skiing.

Standard travel insurance policies will only cover you for a limited number of days – maybe 30 or 31. So if you are planning a year off or another extended adventure, you may need to get insurance for your luggage backpack. Some policies may also offer additional coverage for a standard policy, such as coverage for adventurous activities such as climbing or skiing. Cruise travel insurance Cruise cover can protect you from things that go wrong on an organized sea voyage, such as missed port stops due to bad weather or cabin closure due to illness. You may also have extra baggage or valuables limits as you may get more baggage on board than you can get on a flight.

What activities will you participate in?

If you plan to participate in high adrenaline-fueled activities on your travels, check for what your travel insurance covers as standard, as well as any exemptions.

You may need to get extra coverage for certain sports and activities, such as:

Travel insurance for winter sports whether you are skiing, snowboarding or participating in any other snowboarding activity, it is essential to remove the specialist cover. This should protect you financially if you have an accident, have a dirty shutdown or lose any equipment. But always check for any exceptions to a policy, such as any activity that will not be covered.

whether you are skiing, snowboarding or participating in any other snowboarding activity, it is essential to remove the specialist cover. This should protect you financially if you have an accident, have a dirty shutdown or lose any equipment. But always check for any exceptions to a policy, such as any activity that will not be covered. Travel insurance for sports adventures if you are going on a rock climbing vacation or planning to go on a bike excursion, check if all the activities you are taking on vacation will be covered if something goes wrong. If they are not included as standard, ask your insurer if you can add them to a policy or ask for a specialist policy.

With both types of specialized covers, make sure you are familiar with the terms and conditions. As an example, you will probably not be covered if you are participating in an activity while under the influence of alcohol. You may also not be involved in some winter sports policies if you are off the track or ignore the advice to use a guide.

How old are you

Travel insurers will generally charge more for older travelers. This is because they see travelers over the age of 65 as more likely to make a medical claim and, therefore, a higher risk.

As people grow, the number of insurance companies wanting to cover them falls further and prices rise. The motivating years for this to happen tend to be 70, 75, 80 and so on.

Do you have a medical condition?

When buying travel insurance, regardless of your age, it is essential to be honest about any pre-existing, past or present medical condition. Each insurer will have slightly different definitions, so talk to your insurer if you are not sure what terms you should state.

Disclosure of conditions may increase the price of a policy and, with certain medical conditions, you may need to get a specialized policy. But do not be tempted to hide anything as, if you do, a request may be denied.

What to look for in all types of policies

There are some elements that you need to pay attention to in all travel insurance policies to give you peace of mind that you will be adequately protected if you need to make a claim.

Look carefully at the financial limits set on each element of your policy. A solid policy will ensure the following levels of financial protection:

medical coverage of 1 million or more for travel to Europe and 2 million or more for the US

of 1 million or more for travel to Europe and 2 million or more for the US Repatriation cover (for medical reasons) included automatically

(for medical reasons) included automatically Cancellation or cancellation cover of 2,000 or more

of 2,000 or more Missing cover cover of 500 or more

of 500 or more Cover delay of 200 or more

of 200 or more Travel abandonment cover of 2,000 or more

of 2,000 or more Luggage cover of 1,500 or more

of 1,500 or more Personal liability coverage of 2 million and more.

If you have not booked an ATOL-protected package holiday, you may want to request a policy that includes termination of supplier failure or planned airline failure also These will protect you financially if your travel company or airline fails, but read the terms and conditions carefully as some airlines may be excluded from the cover.

These elements may prove invaluable at the moment as the coronavirus pandemic is putting travel companies under financial pressure.

Remember the excess load

The excess in a travel insurance policy is the amount that will be deducted from the money you receive if you make a successful claim. Check out what this is and think realistically if you can afford the discount. In some policies this may vary depending on what you are applying for.

And, if you have taken out a family or group travel insurance policy, make sure you are clear on whether the excess is per person or on request.

How do I find the best travel insurance deal?

Whatever type of travel insurance policy you need, it is important to buy in order to find the best coverage for you at the most competitive price. One way to do this is through a price comparison service, which will allow you to enter your data once and then view a number of policies side by side.