



The Italian island of Sicily may have set a modern record for the hottest day ever recorded in Europe, with a monitoring station near the ancient city of Syracuse in the southeast recording a scorching temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius, or 119.84 Fahrenheit. The temperature, recorded Wednesday by the Sicilian Meteorological Information Service for Agriculture, has yet to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization. If confirmed, it would surpass the previous record of 48 degrees set in Athens in July 1977, experts said. Sicily is probably experiencing high temperatures, said Lt. Col. Guido Guidi of the Italian Aeronautical Meteorological Service. But he warned that official registrations take time to verify. Mr. Guidi said the data recorded by stations across the region needed to be analyzed and verified. Even a small malfunction, he said, can dismiss the results. But Sicilians, long accustomed to the heat of summer, do not need an official record to tell them that this hot season has been particularly oppressive.

We are used to stormy wines, but I do not remember such unbearable heat, said Francesco Italia, the mayor of Syracuse, in a telephone interview. So wet enough that you can not be outside after a certain hour. Mr Italia said residents were experiencing power outages due to the large number of air conditioners working day and night. The local Civil Protection Agency was patrolling the area to help elderly residents and was on high alert for fires that could escalate into raging fires that devastate the vast, dry region every summer.

As Sicilians, historically concerned about water scarcity, we need to rethink many things for the next generation, he said. Italian firefighters said Thursday that half of the country’s active fires in the last 12 hours were found in Sicily, where a large area of ​​a nature reserve in the northern mountains was burning, killing animals and destroying farms and homes. On Wednesday, a young farmer died in a road accident near Catania, in eastern Sicily, while transporting a water tank to put out a fire.

“In recent years we have seen the most frequent and intense heat waves in Italy,” said Antonello Pasini, a climate change physicist at Italy’s National Research Council, in a telephone interview. Like an anticyclone from Morocco that caused very high temperatures in Sicily, but also in cities like Bari and Rome. Extreme weather Updated August 12, 2021, 11:04 am ET Mr Pasini said that, in the Mediterranean basin, wines were dominated by the so-called Azores High, a continuous high-pressure atmospheric center that resulted in mild heat and stable sunny weather. But in recent years, as global warming has raised temperatures, the Azores High have given way to a series of anticyclones from Africa that moved north and triggered intense heat waves, often followed by heavy rains and hailstorms. In the Inland Sicily, where it has not rained since April, the heat is perceived as even stronger than on the coast, where a coastal wind eventually begins to blow in the evening. In the city of Florida, the nearest urban center near the monitoring station that recorded record high temperatures on Wednesday, people were trying their best to continue their daily activities. We need to keep the pharmacy door open for Covid reasons and have five air conditioners working inside to maintain the right temperature for the medication, said Giovanna Catania, a local pharmacist. She said some clients had returned shortly after purchasing medication because it had melted inside hot cars or during home walks in the heat. We do our best, she said. But as humans, we were not born to live in such heat.

