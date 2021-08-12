ANU students being isolated after Canberra enters a week-long deadlock with four reported cases Covid | Australian Capital Territory (ACT)

Connect with us

Students in eight halls at the Australian National University have been told to isolate themselves after a Covid blast in Canberra threatens to spread to student housing.

The spread of the ACT rose on Thursday in four cases after the initial case, a man in his 20s, topped the list of 14 exposure sites including popular nightclubs and bars over the weekend. Three of his close contacts have also been positive.

Late Thursday, ANU announced that close contacts of a Covid case had been identified in several halls on its campus. The contacts were being tested and would be isolated, the university said.

Any other resident in his eight student halls is considered a secondary contact.

As an additional precaution, we have instructed all residents in these residences to be isolated until told otherwise, a university spokesman said. We are taking these measures to assist ACT Health in tracking their contact and keeping everyone safe.

The halls that were told to be isolated were Burton and Garran Hall, Wright Hall, Ursula Lodge (Laurus Wing), John XXIII, Kinloch Lodge, Lena Carmel Lodge, Wamburun Hall and Warrumbul Lodge.

The news comes after ACT reported the first case aired in the country in more than a year on Thursday and quickly ordered a blockade across the territory.

The Prime Minister, Andrew Barr, announced the seven-day blockade from 5pm after ACT authorities discovered Covid fragments in the sewage on Wednesday evening and identified the first positive case.

This is the most serious public health risk we have faced in the territory this year, Barr said on Thursday.

Kerryn Coleman, chief health officer, said the source of the first case was unknown at this stage, adding to the concerns of health authorities. She said she suspected the case was the Delta variant and originated in Sydney, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Right now we have no source or link to this case, she said. This is one of the reasons why we are going to get into a deadlock for the next seven days.

We did an intensive investigation looking back at the days we thought he was exposed to identify where this came from. We are getting the whole genomic order and [should] you have it until lunch tomorrow.

The masks will again be mandated in the ACT and the overall retail will be closed.

Hospitality venues will be able to provide food-only services, and residents may leave their homes for essential reasons only, including health care, food, supplies, and up to an hour of outdoor exercise.

Essential employees will also be allowed to leave their homes.

Parents are told that if they can keep their children at home, they should. Public schools will be open only to the children of essential workers, vulnerable residents or those who otherwise cannot have their children at home.

The virus is only transmitted when people move and come in contact with each other, so the goal here is to reduce the movement of people and reduce the transmission potential of this outbreak, Barr said. That’s why we’re getting into a jam.

Tracking contacts has so far identified 14 potential exposure sites, including the city’s nightclubs, a Pentecostal church and a popular retail center with discounts.

People who attended those places over the weekend were asked to be tested and isolated for 14 days regardless of the result.

The man had used the Canberra registration application religiously, authorities said.

A new testing center will be set up near Canberra Airport and capacity at the two existing test sites will be expanded.

“We have said throughout the Sydney bombing that we would act swiftly and decisively,” the ACT government said in a statement.

We have seen that a short and immediate blockage limits the possible spread of the virus and is the best way to avoid longer and more harmful blockages.

ACT has higher vaccination rates than the national average, especially among older age groups. Barr said those high vaccination rates would help the answer.

That helps, but at the moment we have a first dose of over 50%, and a fully vaccinated population around 27-27.5%, he said. This is still nowhere near where we should be.

Customers stand in long queues at a Coles supermarket in Canberra on Thursday as ACT prepares for a seven-day Covid blockade.
Customers stand in long queues at a Coles supermarket in Canberra on Thursday as ACT prepares for a seven-day Covid blockade. Photo: Lukas Coch / AAP

ACT has not recorded a Covid case broadcast in the country since two people returned from Melbourne on July 8, 2020, surpassing the other three. The last recorded case broadcast in the country was on July 10, 2020, and Canberra experienced only a five-week jam in April last year.

The ability to keep Covid-19 out of the territory, which at some point has been surrounded by locally transmitted cases, has surprised and impressed public health experts.

Even Barr himself has admitted that the territories that the estate was in were a part of fate. In the first weeks of the Delta outbreak in NSW, tens of thousands of people at ACT claimed to have been to the greater Sydney.

A mask mandate was briefly introduced on June 28, but was eased on July 9, when no cases appeared.

Barr said he was pleasantly surprised by the lack of Covid-19 in Canberra.

This is a combination of good management and good luck. Fate can turn, however, Barr said earlier this year.

ACT has since strictly restricted movement between affected areas in NSW and Canberra.

But it has also been considered whether to apply a regional bubble to nearby NSW regions, which were not affected by Covid-19. Asked if he should have acted earlier in such a bubble, Barr said: If the thought was that you could have a perfectly sealed Canberra bubble, that was never possible, he said.

So that is why we have planned for this scenario as I have said it countless times when I have been asked this question, it would not provide and will never provide absolute protection against a virus of this type.

The ACT government released a Covid guide last month to serve as a guidance document on how to deal with the blasts.

E the document says that ACT will generally enter what he describes as a phase of pause and evaluation when cases arise.

