NDP unveils campaign platform ahead of expected election call

OTTAWA – NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to tax the super-rich, improve access to mental health care, create one million good jobs and set up a Crown vaccine corporation if his party wants to form the government.

On a bright Thursday morning, the NDP unveiled commitments to Canadians and a plan for a fair pandemic recovery that essentially reaches the campaign platform on which Singh and his candidates will run in the federal election that sources have confirmed for CTV News is expected to be called on August 15th

While most of the 115-page document includes commitments previously made by New Democrats, including previous elections, the party says it includes other new ideas that have been informed by Canadian efforts over the past 18 months. There is a mix of long-term promises and promises that the party believes are achievable within a first term.

“In the same way that we fought for you and your families in the pandemic, we are committed to fighting for you, moving forward in recovery. And that is why we are presenting our vision for the future,” Singh said Thursday. .

The NDP says that if it formed the government it would start strengthening the country for future pandemics by creating federation-led local vaccines and the production of personal protective equipment, things the liberals have already set in motion. The party also wants to implement comprehensive reforms to Canada’s long-term care system after COVID-19 exposed serious shortcomings.

The party revealed on its platform that its long-promised wealth tax would hit a larger section of the population than previously anticipated, potentially generating $ 10 billion in revenue that would be used to help covering other costly commitments.

The NDP says if elected, it will impose a one percent tax on households with assets worth more than $ 10 million, while Singh had previously said it would go after those worth more than $ 20 million.

The party would also impose a 15 percent surplus profit tax on large corporations that saw their profits rise during the pandemic, which the party estimates could bring in $ 8 billion in federal revenue.

“This is the vision we have for Canada: By making the ultra rich pay their fair share, so we can invest in people,” the NDP leader said.

The Singhs promise of increased mental health coverage would begin with providing free access for uninsured Canadians and then expand, according to the platform.

“We know that mental health is something that suffered for many people during the pandemic, and we know the importance of getting good, timely, mental health care for general health and well-being,” an NDP official told reporters. in the background.

Among the other key policy promises the party is making:

National childcare, pharmacy and dental care programs starting and operating within the first term;

Sick leave paid in full for workers, continuation of pandemic assistance programs and a small business recovery package;

Forgiveness of up to $ 20,000 in student debt and joining the public education system after high school;

Raise the federal minimum wage and create at least 500,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade;

Mechanisms to make high-speed Internet services and mobile phones more affordable;

Establishment of a climate emergency cabinet committee to help start emission reduction by 50 percent by 2030;

Develop a national action plan for reconciliation with indigenous peoples acting on all calls for action and justice; AND

Following the unfulfilled Liberal promises to the LGBTQ2S + community and addressing systemic racism.

The NDP says it is their desire to build a fairer economy for working Canadians and address the deep roots of injustice and inequality that Singh will continue in his campaign against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin OToole.

In every corner of the country, families are concerned about the jobs, the health of our loved ones, and the public services on which everyone relies. We all want to get back to a normal kind after the pandemic But as I listen to Canadians, I hear concern in people’s voices, Singh said in the preface to the platform document, which is titled “Ready for Better.

Sadly, over the past six years the Liberals have not done much to make life easier, it says.

Much of what the NDP is saying they would do would require co-operation with the provinces, something the party says it is confident Singh can achieve.

NDP officials who briefed reporters about the platform said that while most of the party promises are outlined in the plan, there will be more announcements. They also promised that the full cost of commitments that have not already been estimated with the help of the Parliamentary Budget Officer will be presented as soon as the campaign starts.

These are our priorities, our vision for a recovery, in which we hope we are, or will soon achieve. If we find ourselves in an election campaign that many of you think is going to happen, and I think it is going to happen, then this is definitely going to be the foundation of what we are going to talk about in an election campaign, said an NDP official.

While the leader of the NDP recently published an open letter stating that Trudeau would be selfish to call elections while the pandemic is ongoing, all parties are engaged in pseudo-election campaign. Singh released his engagement document in Newfoundland on Thursday as part of a tour of Atlantic Canada.

I do not blame him at all for wanting to get this on the early side of things before the campaign really starts And I think undoubtedly, Singh has been one of the people who really pushed into the apparent decision of the prime ministers to go in the election early and he is trying to position himself, said Lori Turnbull, principal of the Dalhousie School of Public Administration, in an interview with CTV News Channel.