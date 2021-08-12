29 other cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex





The Windsor-Essex County Public Health Unit (WECHU) has reported 29 additional new COVID-19 cases. Among the new cases reported Thursday, 10 were contracted through closed contacts from previously confirmed cases, nine were received from the community and 10 are still under investigation. The region currently has 165 active cases, with the number of cases involving a disturbance variant (VOC) increasing from 40 to 78 in one day. One person is currently in the hospital. More than 77 percent of eligible Windsor-Essex residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Sixty-nine percent are fully vaccinated. Signaling possible exposure WECHU has issued an alert for possible public exposure to COVID-19. The health unit recommends anyone who visited the Primary Social Club on Ouellette Avenue on July 29 or July 30, 2021 to monitor themselves and check for symptoms for the next 14 days. Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton The public health unit in Chatham-Kent is reporting an increase of two cases. Seventy-six percent of eligible residents in Chatham-Kent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68 percent are fully vaccinated. There are no new cases in Sarnia-Lambton County. That region is reporting that 76 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine, while nearly 70 percent have received both injections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-essex-county-health-unit-covid-19-1.6138754 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos