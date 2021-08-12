WhatsApp and other restricted social media platforms in Zambia amid ongoing elections – TechCrunch





Several users from Zambia have taken to Twitter informing the general public that WhatsApp is restricted in the country amid ongoing general elections today. President and parliamentary elections culminate in a showdown between incumbent President Edgar Lungu and opposition Hakainde Hichilema. Internet monitoring organization Internet blocks further confirmed these reports, adding that many internet providers in Zambia had restricted access to the US social messaging platform. Some of these networks include the Zambian government-owned Zamtel, Airtel Zambia, Liquid Telecom and MTN. Just this week, there were reports that the Zambian government had threatened to shut down the internet if the Zambians “failed to use cyberspace during this year’s election.” Reports say the government intended to move forward with its plans from Thursday, polling day, to Sunday, when the vote count is expected to be completed. However, the Zambian government, through the Permanent Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Services, Amos Malupenga, came out to deny the reports, calling them “malicious”. However, he mentioned that the government will not tolerate internet abuse and if any wrongdoing occurs, there will be no hesitation to take appropriate measures. “Therefore, the government expects citizens to use the internet responsibly. But if some people choose to abuse the internet to mislead and misinform, the government will not hesitate to invoke the relevant legal provisions to prevent any breach of law and order as the country passes in the election period, “Malupenga said. Zambia is not the first African country to witness this during the election as social media restrictions and internet closures are now a recurring theme for most African states. Countries like Cameroon, Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Guinea, Togo, Benin, Mali and Mauritania have faced social media restrictions and internet closures during elections. A handful of others like Chad, Nigeria and Ethiopia, on the other hand, have experienced similar restrictions on unrelated events. Most governments argue that they carry out social media restrictions and internet shutdowns to maintain security during elections; however, it is brilliant to see the process as a means of curbing the spread of vital information among voters and the media at home and abroad. Today’s event shows that despite denying reports of an imminent internet shutdown, the Zambian government is heading in that direction by first shutting down WhatsApp. While writing on the WhatsApp restriction, Netblocks also reported that the Zambian government has continued to restrict other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Twitter. However, internet users in Zambia are now using VPN services to circumvent restrictions on WhatsApp and these other social media platforms. However, it remains to be seen whether the government will implement a complete internet shutdown.

