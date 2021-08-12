COVID-19 in Sask: new cases reach 141, including 29 in the Northeast, 2 more deaths

COVID-19 is growing again in Saskatchewan. On Thursday, the province reported an increase in new cases by 141. That number is 51 cases higher than Wednesday’s increase.

Saskatchewan has not recorded so many new cases in a single day since May 30, which had 172, according to provincial dashboard online with

Two more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll from Saskatchewan COVID-19 to 586.

The very northeast area leads the package with 29 new cases. About two-fifths (40 percent) of all new cases are in the age group of 20 to 39 years.

A total of 69 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 11 in intensive care.

Seventy-three percent of patients are not fully vaccinated. This week the province told CBC News that the remaining number includes people who had passed three weeks from their first dose or not yet two weeks after their second dose. A small percentage may include fully vaccinated individuals.

There have now been a total of 50,912 confirmed cases in the province and 793 are considered active. Saskatchewan active cases have not been as high since June 13, which had 809.

The seven-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewanis now 93 7.7 new cases per 100,000 population. It has not been so high since June 8, according to the provincial dashboard.

(CBC News)

The new cases reported Thursday are in the following areas:

Far northwest: 19.

Far north-central: two.

Far northeast: 29.

Northwest: eight.

North central: nine.

Northeast: five.

Saskatoon: 18.

Western Center: a.

Central East: six.

Regina: dy.

Southwest: 15.

Central South: seven.

Southeast: 17.

Three of the new cases have information pending residence.

Vaccinations and COVID-19 tests are also on Thursday. The province administered 2,279 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, up from 415 on Tuesday.

The province also reported that 2,755 additional vaccines were administered, 843 more than Wednesday. Currently, 670,911 people in Saskatchewan have been carefully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed its vaccine strategy to focus on mobile and pop-up clinics in public places in the province. Vaccines are still available at some appointment pharmacies.