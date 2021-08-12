As the delta variant is spreading, Canada’s leading doctors say mandatory vaccination for some workers is on the table

With Canada’s vaccination campaign on the rise just as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising, the public health chief said today that the federal government is considering mandatory vaccinations for some workers to boost protection.

Canada has emerged as a world leader in vaccine coverage, with 81 percent of the qualified population having had at least one dose.

While this is a high number, it suggests that there are still more than 5.7 million people over the age of 12 who have chosen to give up a stroke altogether, or wait for a later date. The number of unvaccinated Canadians is roughly equivalent to anyone living in the metropolitan areas of Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton together.

Experts agree that vaccination coverage should be higher than now. Infections prevalent among millions of unvaccinated Canadians may be enough to defeat the health care system again. The new variants also threaten to penetrate the high level of protection currently enjoyed by fully vaccinated.

Canada is full of shots and every level of government has spent considerable time and money trying to persuade people to take a dose that could save them from hospitalization and death with a much more virulent tension. of the virus in circulation.

Dr. Theresa Tam said today that there are other options on the table now including vaccine mandates for public servants and others working close to vulnerable populations.

“Carrots, sticks and everything else”

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructed Privy Council official, Canada’s top public official, to seek mandatory vaccinations for federal employees and those working in federated regulated sectors (airlines, banks, broadcasting, and railroads). among others) in an effort to increase blocked vaccination rates.

“This last mile is very difficult and that is why the Prime Minister has asked for this to be thoroughly considered, including any policies that are available to the employer and the Treasury Board in the federal government environment,” Tam said, referring to referred to the department that formally employs the majority of public servants.

“Carrots, sticks and everything else in between should be looked at from all angles. I would just say stay tuned to that front because everything is being watched.”

SEE: Federal public health officials talk about ways to reach the unvaccinated

Federal public health officials talk about ways to reach the unvaccinated Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her Deputy Dr. Howard Njoo spoke to reporters Thursday. 2:31

Tam’s deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, said it is clear that public health recommendations have not been sufficient to encourage retention held to be vaccinated.

“Maybe you should use extra carrots,” he said, adding that provinces and territories may want to impose restrictions on the unvaccinated so that “certain privileges” such sporting events or concerts are reserved for people who have take both doses.

He said a federal mandate requiring all bureaucrats and workers in federally regulated industries to get a vaccine would in turn give private businesses the freedom to impose their vaccination requirements on workers. In the US, a number ofcompaniesgovernment departments have already said they will ask employees to either quit or find a new job.

“Compulsory vaccination is probably the heaviest tool, but it’s something to be seen,” Njoo said.

“It gives a tone, an example for many other sectors to say, ‘Hey, this is something we need to take much more seriously as a country,’ so the prime minister has asked officials to look at it seriously. These kinds of discussions are continuing “.