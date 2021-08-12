Plymouth shooting: Six dead, including suspect, after gunman opens fire | Plymouth

Six people have died after a gunman opened fire continuously in Plymouth, police have confirmed.

The atrocity is being classified as an internal incident and is not thought to have anything to do with terrorism and the gunman is believed to have shot himself.

A massive response from police, including armed officers and paramedics, followed the shooting Thursday shortly outside downtown Plymouth in south-west England.

In a statement Devon and Cornwall police said: Police were called to a serious gun incident on Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of ​​Plymouth around 6:10 p.m.

After attending the scene, two women and two men died at the scene. Another male, believed to be the perpetrator, also died at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds.

Another woman treated at the scene for gunshot wounds died shortly afterwards in hospital.

All relatives of the deceased were found and informed by Devon and Cornwall police officers.

Devon and Cornwall police would stress that this is not a terrorism-related incident.

A number of police vehicles are at the scene. Photo: Plymouth Live / BPM Media

Johnny Mercer, Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, wrote on Twitter: I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please follow all police instructions and do not post gossip or speculation on social media.

He later added: The incident has nothing to do with terrorism nor the fugitive suspect in Plymouth. Still.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard said it was a very bleak day for our city and our community. He added that he was waiting for confirmation of the number of victims.

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, called the incident shocking and tweeted that her thoughts were with those affected, adding: I urge everyone to stay calm, follow the police advice and allow our emergency services to continue their work.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called the events shocking. My thoughts are with the families and neighbors of those caught in this nightmare, he said. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards married events from all.

The Southwest Ambulance Service said it was called at 6pm on Thursday in Keyham. We responded to the incident with a considerable number of sources, including the Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, numerous doctors and senior paramedics, he said on Twitter.

One area of ​​investigation for the police will be the motive for the shooting. Another would be if the person who opened fire had a license to carry a weapon and if he should have had one. Also under investigation is whether the husband had any prior contact with police or authorities.

Gun laws in the UK are strict, with those who want a gun having to meet strict conditions created to discover those who can use them for criminal purposes and deny them a deadly weapon.

They were coerced after the Dunblane massacre in 1996 when a man who legally possessed a firearm entered a school and opened fire on children and teachers.

As the community retreats from what has happened, a number of local spaces have taken it upon themselves to open their doors for people to gather together to begin to reconcile with Thursday night’s events.

In one video update posted on his Twitter account, Pollard said Ford Elementary School and St. Marx Church, both on Cambridge Road, would be open to the community from 9 a.m. Friday. Police, local councilors and I will be there to support the community. We will need time and space to work out what happened tonight, Pollard said.

But it will be a safe space for the community to gather, just outside the police cordon, to make sure we have an opportunity to share, to talk, to sign-up for the help that is available.

In comments responding to the post, Fr. David Way said St. Thomas Church on Royal Navy Avenue would also be open from 9 a.m. for prayer, candle lighting, peace and someone to talk to.

Plymouth Central Methodist Hall said its premises on Admiralty Street would be open from 9 a.m. for anyone wishing to chat, a cup of tea / coffee or a quiet space to pray and reflect.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow house secretary, wrote on Twitter: A really terrible news. Thinking about the families and friends of those who have died and been injured.

Plymouth City Council said a horrific tragedy has occurred in our city tonight, adding: Our hearts go out to all those affected by this horrific incident.

Local Plymouth Argyle football team wrote on Twitter: Our hearts go out to the victims of our tragic incident in our city, along with their families, friends and the wider Plymouth community.