‘Information missing:’ Great concern for Quebec plan at COVID-19 school





The plan to return to Quebec school for another academic year damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic has left some parents and teachers with concerns and questions about the latest measures. The president of the English Parents Committee association, which represents more than 200,000 parents across the province, is calling for more details about the measures. READ MM MORE: Quebec students wear masks in school hallways this fall, but not in the classroom Katherine Korakakis said families need to know more about what happens if there is a new coronavirus outbreak in a classroom or school. There are also questions about how vaccine passports can be applied to teens taking part in extracurricular activities or sports. “There is information that is certainly missing,” she told Global News.















3:27

Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system from September 1, says health minister





Quebec to use COVID-19 vaccine passport system from September 1, says health minister

Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge on Wednesday unveiled the long-awaited plan as the school year approaches and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Classroom bubbles are eliminated and masks will be required in schools, but not in the classroom, outside or in after-school care. The story goes down the ad Vaccination passports will be required for some “high-risk” extracurricular activities or events, but the province has not yet provided details about what it involves. It is not a return to pre-pandemic conditions, and while Roberge described it as a “careful and responsible” framework for opening schools safely as the health crisis dragged on, some parents disagreed. Lauren Wodnicki has an eight-year-old daughter who switched to online tuition last year due to a medical condition. Prior to the pandemic, Charlotte Rose’s breathing problems forced her to miss nearly 40 school days a year, but last year she lost only four while studying at home. Trends Divided provinces in the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. That is why

Ontario reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-June Wodnicki said she was looking forward to hearing what she was reserving for children who are vulnerable and at risk like Charlotte so far, she says, there is little response. Read more: The fourth wave of COVID-19 is now taking place in Canada, says Dr. Theresa Tam “Not only did his plan shock me because of the Delta variant, but because they did not even mention the children who were excluded last year,” she said. “I was shocked and I think it is a very dangerous plan.” Masks that are not mandatory in the classroom is another concern for Wodnicki as she worries that more parents and teachers will also get sick. Since Charlotte is too young to be vaccinated, Wodnicki hopes her daughter will continue with virtual learning during the pandemic. The story goes down the ad “I will not send him to a class in these conditions,” she said. Read more: Quebec parents, teachers, scientists want to see children wearing masks when school starts Wayne Yearwood has an 11-year-old son at school. He also expressed concern about the removal of masks in the classrooms. “I do not know what prevents COVID from going to class,” he said. However, the education minister said if children or teenagers want to wear their mask in the classroom, they can. He also clarified that the measures could be adjusted if pandemic control is tightened again.















2:14

Quebec education minister updated again in school plans amid start of 4th wave of COVID-19





Quebec education minister updated again in school plans amid start of 4th wave of COVID-19

Heidi Yetman, president of the Provincial Teachers Association in Quebec, said the masks should probably be used in the classroom, especially in elementary schools. The story goes down the ad Teachers are also concerned about wiping out classroom bubbles and allowing students to mingle more than last year “given that the virus, the Delta variant, is spreading like wildfire,” according to Yetman. Meanwhile, Montreal English-language school boards are preparing for another pandemic-damaged school year. The Lester B. Pearson School Board said it was expecting more information from the government but that it would follow all directives for COVID-19 and the Montreal School Board in English did not rule out adding more measures if necessary. With files from Global News’ Dan Spector and Amanda Jelowicki © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8107302/quebec-covid-schools-plan-reaction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos