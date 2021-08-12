International
Admiral Art McDonald on leave will not return as military chief as government ‘examines’ his case: Sajjan
Admiral Art McDonald has been placed on an administrative leave and will not immediately return to his job as head of the Canadian military, Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan confirmed today.
McDonald retired from his job as chief of defense in February after news emerged that he was being investigated on allegations of sexual misconduct.
Military investigators completed their work last week and said they would not proceed with any criminal charges against McDonald.
In a statement released yesterday, McDonald’s lawyers said that now that he was “released” he intended to return to his old job.
Those plans were quickly thwarted by Sajjan, who today confirmed the government’s plans to keep it aside.
“Yesterday, I indicated that it was my expectation that Admiral Art McDonald’s would stay on leave while the government reviewed the situation,” Sajjan said in a statement to the media.
“I am confirming today that this is the case. Admiral McDonald will be on administrative leave in effect today and until further notice.”
McDonald’s lawyers said yesterday that because he voluntarily agreed to withdraw while the investigation was ongoing, he should now have the right to return.
“Now that he has been released, it is appropriate for Admiral Art McDonald to return to his duties as [chief of defence staff], “his adviser Michael Edelson and Rory Fowler wrote in a statement to the media.
“Given that it was his decision to leave, now it really is his decision, the obligation to return to his duties.”
The Chief of Defense Staff serves to the satisfaction of the Prime Minister and does not have a fixed period of service for someone in the role.
“Appointments like that of Chief of Defense Staff should meet the highest possible standards and our goal should be to create a better job for women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Sajjan added.
“A workplace that ensures that complainants and survivors are treated with the utmost respect and that allegations are taken seriously in every case.”
