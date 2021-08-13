Edmonton Chamber of Commerce defending vaccine passports in Alberta

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is urging the province to consider implementing vaccine passports that would work within Alberta and beyond.

President and CEO Jeffrey Sundquist said businesses are cautiously optimistic about reopening the economy and are ready for anything that can help them open confidently to the public in a safe way. He said vaccination trials are a way to encourage consumers to visit businesses or attend events and trips.

“What the government chooses to make clear depends on them, but the business community is open to any discussion about any kind of platform that can get this economy back on track,” he told CBC’s Edmonton AM on Thursday.

Vaccine passports would be documents showing evidence of immunization against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney has previously said the province will not bring vaccine passports.

“I believe they would in principle conflict with the Health Information Act and also possibly the Freedom of Information Act and the Protection of Privacy,” he told reporters on July 12th.

Kenney has joined Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe in that position.

Meanwhile, Quebec is implementing a vaccine passport system on September 1st. Passports will be used to access public events, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Manitobais offers immunization test cards to residents who are two weeks after their second stroke.

A standardized system is needed

Sundquist said the inconsistent way of jurisdiction dealing with vaccine passports is raising concerns about visitor economics, especially one that brings large crowds through sports teams, tour operations and event promoters.

“They would like a simple standardized system to build trust in participants to get people to gather,” he said.

Sundquist said all government orders will need to work together for sustainability.

“We need governments to take the lead in this and work together to make it easier for front-line employees to effectively control customers as they see fit.”

As for the current passports, Sundquist said they can be either in a digital format through an application integrated with a health system or otherwise in paper form.

Whatever the format, he hopes the documents can be used by individuals no matter where they are in the country.

“There has to be consistency and predictability, where different jurisdictions accept that whatever it looks like this passport is recognized across borders,” he said.

Sundquist said the chamber of commerce will continue to advocate for any mechanism that can help start the economy.