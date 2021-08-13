International
Earth blessing ceremony marks first step towards new National Center for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg
Residential school survivors, indigenous elders and custodians of knowledge staged a ceremony Thursday to bless the southern land of Winnipeg, where the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation will be built.
The center will be located on Southwood golf courses near the University of Manitoba.
The vision for the next site is an internationally recognized dormitory that will house exhibitions, survivors’ statements and a ceremony space, says Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation, which is currently based on U of Mwith
“We need a lot of space for indigenous and non-indigenous Canadians to come together to learn to understand the true history of residential schools and get an education, and to understand that this is not the past, this is present, “she said.
“We still live today with the legacy of what happened.”
The painful discovery of those believed to be found in unmarked graves at former residential school sites, including more than 200 in Kamloops, BC only underscored how important these efforts are, Scott said.
“The world has seen what Canada has done to our people and our children,” she said.
“It was awful and people really need to understand that.”
It may be several years before the new center building opens. Scott says he would like it to be completed in five years, but that depends on how much funding the federal and provincial governments are willing to provide.
Wanbdi Wakita, an 80-year-old resident of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation residential school, said the development of the new center gives him hope for the future of reconciliation.
“It means we are able to start on this path with how it should be done,” he said.
Importers It is important that indigenous and non-indigenous people work together, Wakita said.
“We really need to do things that will complement or cooperate with each other and live well. We want this for everyone. Those prayers are for everyone.”
Do you have information about unmarked graves, children who never came home or residential school staff and surgeries? Send your advice to the new indigenous CBC team investigating residential schools: [email protected]
