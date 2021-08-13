Battle between Liberals, Admiral heats up as Cabinet orders McDonald to stay on vacation

OTTAWA – The battle between the liberal federal government and Admiral Art McDonald erupted on Thursday after cabinet ministers ordered the naval officer to take a break instead of returning as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The sudden move just days before an expected election call marked the latest turning point in a drama that had already taken several turns after McDonald’s lawyers issued a challenging statement Wednesday saying their client planned to return as chief of defense staff. .

The allegation followed the completion of a military police investigation into an allegation of misconduct that resulted in a decision last week not to file any charges, which McDonald’s team said acquitted the admiral and paved the way for his return.

But Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan responded to McDonald’s lawyers a few hours later saying he expected the admiral to stay on leave until the government decides what to do with him.

McDonald’s voluntary resignation from the defense chief on February 24 due to the military police investigation, with lieutenant colonel. Wayne Eyre assumes the post of acting army chief.

On Thursday, Sajjan announced that McDonald was being left on administrative leave until further notice. A senior government official speaking in the background said the announcement followed a council-order from the cabinet.

“Appointments like that of Chief of Defense Staff should meet the highest possible standards and our goal should be to create a better job for women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Sajjan added in a statement.

“A workplace that ensures that complainants and survivors are treated with the utmost respect and that allegations are taken seriously in every case.”

Sajjan indicated that Eyre will continue to serve as acting defense chief.

McDonald’s lawyer Rory Fowler declined to comment Thursday.

The nature of the charge against McDonald has not been publicly confirmed, but the CBC has reported that it relates to an allegation of sexual misconduct dating back to the time he commanded a Canadian warship in 2010.

Global News reported that Lt. Col. Heather Macdonald, a Navy combat systems engineer, came out with the indictment against McDonald. Macdonald was quoted by Global on Friday as saying he was upset by the military police decision.

The Liberal government has faced calls not to bring McDonald back, with some experts and victim advocates questioning the decision for military police, rather than civilian authorities, to lead the investigation.

These experts and lawyers have suggested that this casts doubt on the veracity of the investigation and that McDonald now lacks the moral authority to lead the military in changing its culture.

They also note that defense chiefs are appointed by – and serve on – the satisfaction of the ruling government.

McDonald’s legal team said the former Royal Canadian Navy commander, who took over as defense chief just five weeks before resigning and had not previously commented publicly on the case, pleaded not guilty.

They added that McDonald’s passed a polygraph test that asked about past incidents of misconduct before taking over as defense chief in January and cooperated fully during the investigation.

Lawyers also mentioned the need to respect due process in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 12, 2021.