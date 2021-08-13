SIU clears officers after a person shot at the apartment in downtown Toronto – Toronto

The Ontario police watchdog has cleared two Toronto police officers involved in the shooting of a man in a downtown apartment earlier this year.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says officers were called several times during the three days in mid-April for a man with schizophrenia who had missed appointments for his treatment.

The SIU said that on the morning of April 13, two officers – who had been assigned as witnesses – went to an apartment on Shuter Street to apprehend the man after an order was issued because he allegedly did not appear on a court date. They were advised that he had been violent in the past.

A “Form 47” was also issued by the Center for Addiction and Mental Health “authorizing the complainant to return to the facility for violating a community treatment order,” SIU said.

The two officers knocked on the door and the man opened it, but quickly closed it, SIU said. The two officers called the man, but without success. They then sought help from senior officers on how to act.

There were discussions about deploying a crisis intervention team, but it would not be available until late that morning, the report said.

Two other officers – designated as subject officers – arrived later. SIU said one of the officers knocked on the door to attract the attention of the man, who then opened it while holding a large knife.

SIU said a fight broke out, which resulted in a subject officer being pulled into the apartment by the man who then closed the door after two attempts by one of the witnessing officials to unload an energy weapon carried.

A subject officer outside the apartment then fired twice at the door, SIU said. The officer inside the apartment with only the man also shot twice at him, the report said. The man was shot three times.

Some of the officers who responded gave first aid to the man. Doctors arrived immediately and he was taken to hospital.

SIU Director Joseph Martino wrote in his decision that he believes the officers’ responses were reasonable given the circumstances.

“Finding herself alone in a locked apartment with an armed and disorderly complainant, it would appear that the officer was entitled to meet a deadly threat with her deadly force,” he wrote about the officer inside the apartment.

Martino said the behavior of the officer who shot at the door from outside the apartment was “dangerous,” but added, “I am glad it was a calculated risk.”

The full SIU report can be found herewith

– With files from The Canadian Press

















