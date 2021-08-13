Some Edmonton councilors are pushing for a public transport sub-legal mask

Some Edmonton city councilors say people should continue to wear masks on public transportation, in taxis and vehicles if the province lifts this COVID-19 health measure.

Acting manager Catrin Owen told the council’s emergency advisory committee on Thursday that the city will strongly encourage riders to continue wearing masks, but does not plan to keep them mandatory.

Leaving it optional did not go well with everyone.

Advisor. Scott McKeen said he has received many complaints from voters.

“There are people afraid of us canceling the mask’s mandate in transit,” he said at the meeting.

The delta variant, a potential culmination in the fall cases and children returning to unvaccinated school are all reasons to worry, McKeen said.

The council voted 7-6 in June to suspend the face-covering bylaw, which they passed in August2020 before the Alberta government implemented a mandate across the province last fall.

McKeen said he is ready to file a motion at the next council meeting to restore the city in case the province lifts that health measure.

Advisor. Aaron Paquette rebuked the province for its decision to reduce almost all health orders.

“Alberta has had the worst record at COVID of all the provinces and territories and is now out of step with the vast majority of jurisdictions,” Paquette said Thursday.

Hearing that the city plans to follow the example of the province, Paquette was confused.

“How does this inspire confidence in transit users that we are considering their health, safety and well-being?” he asked. “I’m very confused about that.”

Advisor. Ben Henderson also expressed concern about the safety and comfort levels of people if masks are no longer required.

“I’m worried we’re going to have the opposite effect of what we want,” Henderson said. “We will make sure many people do not get transits who would like to return to live as normally as possible.”

Owen, meanwhile, said Edmontonians can wear masks at city facilities and in transit.

“Of course they can. This is their choice and we want to empower them to make that choice.”

The survey shows 50-50 division

The city surveys a sample of transit riders each month on a variety of issues and in June, asked questions about COVID-19 security concerns.

Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, Edmonton Transit Service branch manager, said June data showed that 50 percent of respondents were not concerned about COVID-19 during their transit trip.

The remaining respondents felt anxious about COVID-19 during a certain part of their journey, for example, 28 percent felt anxious while driving and 8 percent when getting off the bus.

Results from the July poll are expected to come out soon, she said.

If the city were to insist that riders wear masks, it would be a challenge to enforce the bylaw, Hotton-MacDonald noted.

She said many jurisdictions are struggling between recommending masks and making them mandatory.

“I think we’re all struggling with this, we’re not alone,” Hotton told the MacDonald committee.

The committee agreed to start the discussion at the next council meeting on Monday.

Mayor Don Iveson said it would be better if the demand for the mask were consistent around regional municipalities.

“If the province does not continue to impose it, as of Monday, then my sense that council will and votes will be there to maintain a camouflage requirement to go back to school,” Iveson said.

