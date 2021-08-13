Dogs to sniff COVID-19 in Vancouver hospitals





Researchers at Vancouver Coastal Health are working on a new weapon they hope will defeat the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The dog odor detection program is expanding to include dogs trained to smell the disease. The program, formed five years ago to detect and reduce cases of slightly diffuse C. difficile bacteria, has added three young dogs capable of identifying COVID-19. Two Labrador recipients, Micro and Yoki, as well as Finn, an English spaniel, underwent six months of training and all three are now certified to detect the virus. The health authority said in a statement Thursday that identifying pathogens such as the COVID-19 virus or C. difficile bacteria in healthcare settings could reduce the rate of infection and improve the quality of care. Read more: Dutch researchers train bees to detect COVID-19 infections The story goes down the ad















4:30

Meet Angus, the first CC dog





Meet Angus, the first C. difficile dog to smell BC July 6, 2016

Dogs have more than 300 million olfactory receptors, compared to 400 in humans, and the health authority said the well-regulated ability to detect COVID-19 could also make it invaluable to dogs at airport checkpoints, on board ships. cruising and at public events. Trends ‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian football captain in Olympics final penalties

Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel The skills of Micro, Yoki, and Finn have been evaluated for odor detection by a third party, and each has been found to have 100 percent sensitivity in identifying COVID-19 in a laboratory setting. Read more: The federal government sniffs trainers who can teach dogs to control the coronavirus Dr. Marthe Charles, head of medical microbiology and infection prevention and control at Vancouver Coastal, said the results are exciting and researchers, dog owners and dogs are eagerly awaiting the next steps. “The fact that we are seeing such strong results speaks to the rigor of our training program,” she said. The story goes down the ad “These findings are superior to certain antigen tests available on the market.”















2:05

Study: Sniffing dogs can detect COVID-19 instantly





Study: Sniffing dogs can detect COVID-19 immediately, May 24, 2021

Choosing dogs was also challenging, said Teresa Zurberg, a nationally known dog handler, and a specialist in detecting dog odor. The researchers worked with teams from around the world to find animals with the right combination of genetics and work potential. “Any dog ​​can smell, but not every dog ​​can work,” she said. The dogs were then exposed to a large variety of COVID-19 respirators, saliva and sweat, prepared in a way that removes the risk of transmission from an active virus, protecting the people and animals involved, Charles said. © 2021 Canadian Press

