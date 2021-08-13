Ontario reports 513 new cases of COVID-19 after vaccines administered 20 million high

Ontario reported 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the most since mid-June, while the total number of vaccine doses administered in the province reached 20 million.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 360 of the additional infections, or about 70 percent, were in unvaccinated individuals. The other 56 of the cases were people who had only one vaccine, she said, while 88 were fully vaccinated.

You may notice that the figures quoted by Elliott increase to 504, not 513. The Ministry has previously warned that the two numbers may not correspond directly because case counts and data on individual case vaccination status have been obtained from different sources and are collected in a slightly different time frame.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table estimates that the reproduction number is a measure of how many other people a single infected person will be infected with is 1.55. Values ​​above 1 means that a pandemic is spreading, rather than contracting. This means that daily cases are expected to double every 8 days or more, table calculateswith

Meanwhile, public health units administered another 49,167 doses of vaccine yesterday, the lowest since Wednesday, March 10th. A total of 20,047,991 injections have been administered in Ontario to date.

Approximately 72.5 percent of eligible Ontarians those age 12 and older have now had two doses of the vaccine.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:

The seven-day moving average of daily cases: 381.

The tests were completed in the last 24 hours: 22,896.

Nationwide test positivity rate: 2.1 percent.

Active cases: 2,868.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 113, five more than yesterday. Overall ICU admissions leveled at around 105 after the third wave of the pandemic, and have fluctuated between 105 and around 115 since then.

Dead: No new deaths were reported this morning. The official death toll is 9,412.

The province adds $ 2.2 billion to spending on COVID-19

Ontario, meanwhile, is spending $ 2.2 billion more on COVID-19 spending, preparing for the effects of the Delta variant as the province sees an increasing number of cases, mostly in unvaccinated people.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy on Thursday announced the province’s first quarter 2021-22 finances, announcing an additional $ 2.2 billion to a COVID-19 fund, thanks to a revenue forecast that is $ 2.9 billion higher than in budget.

“Under normal circumstances and all other factors remaining the same, higher than projected revenues would directly reduce the deficit,” he said.

“However, there remains persistent uncertainty about variants of concern, the risk of future increases and surges, and the need to target future investments to spur economic recovery.”

WATCH | Ontario Chamber of Commerce says vaccine passports will help prevent another closure:

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce applauds vaccine passports The federal government’s planned passport for the COVID-19 vaccine for overseas travel would also be a great tool within Canada to avoid another deadlock, says Rocco Rossi, president of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. 2:58

The highest revenues are due from $ 1.9 billion from the federal government and an approximately $ 1 billion from corporate taxes and land transfer taxes. The deficit projection is being revised by $ 700 million, to $ 32.4 billion.

Bethlenfalvy did not specify what the $ 2.2 billion in new spending would go for, saying it is available to the government to use to protect people’s health and the economy as needed.

The lower deficit forecast and stronger economic growth contributed to the reduction of the ratio of net debt to GDP, by 0.7 percentage points to 48.1 percent.

Real GDP grew 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021, putting it just 1.8 percent below the level in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Ontario’s fiscal recovery will be driven by economic growth, and the continued recovery and employment and the modest proven deficit projected today are proof of that,” Bethlenfalvy said.

More universities are announcing vaccination policies

Just about a month before the resumption of classes, the University of Toronto, Queen’s University and several other colleges and universities in Ontario have announced various COVID-19 vaccine mandates before the next school year, with some policies requiring students to on campus to be fully vaccinated, while others are seeking to share vaccination statuses.

The U of T says it “will require that anyone intending to be on campus be fully vaccinated”.

But some of the school’s faculty members criticized the vaccine policy as only students living in the residence and those participating in activities such as university sports and music performances are required to show identifiable vaccination evidence.

Everyone else will need to “self-declare” their vaccination status using a screening application.