Connect with us

International

Summer of Fire: Flames Burn Beyond the Mediterranean With Extreme Weather Forecast | Climate change

Published

53 seconds ago

on

By

 


Hundreds of fires are burning across the Mediterranean, displacing thousands and causing irreparable damage as human-caused climate change triggers record summer heat waves.

With very high temperatures expected in parts of Spain and France on Friday and Saturday, the crisis threatens to spread with weeks of hot summer weather still to come across the region.

IN Greece, firefighters continued to fight what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Thursday as the country’s biggest ecological disaster in decades.

Greece’s strongest heat wave in decades has ignited flames that have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forests and agricultural land.

The fires have left three dead, hundreds homeless, forced thousands to flee and caused economic and environmental devastation. Mitsotakis said 150 homes have been destroyed in greater Athens over the past week, while the number is still growing on the island of Evia, which accounts for more than half of the nation-wide area burned.

Drone footage shows devastating video of the aftermath of the fires
Drone footage shows devastating video of the aftermath of the fires

Although the recent rains have eased the crisis in Greece, it is just one of a number of Mediterranean countries that have been hit by a wild fire season. The region has emerged as a hotspot of climate change, with rising temperatures and droughts prolonging fire seasons, according to an IPCC assessment project seen by Agence France-Presse.

Turkey has seen its southern coast destroyed by fires. Eight people, including two firefighters, have died in fires that have destroyed large parts of pine forests and agricultural land.

More than 10,000 people have been forced to flee their damaged homes, and resorts and hotels have been evacuated in the middle of the tourist season.

Ital recorded a temperature of 48.8C (119.8F) in Sicily on Wednesday beating the previous high level recorded in Greece in 1977 in what is believed to be a new European record as the Lucifer anticyclone moves across the country. An anticyclone is an area with high atmospheric pressure that in summer brings dry and hot weather.

Italian firefighters continued to fight hundreds of fires across the country in the south, particularly in Sicily and the Calabria region. Firefighters said there were over 500 fires reported overnight. Fires in Italy have killed four people so far.

The burnt body of a 79-year-old man was found in the Reggio Calabria area on Wednesday, while another man, 77, died in the same region after trying to protect his flock from the flames, news agencies reported.

Their deaths follow a woman, 53, and her nephew, 35, also in Reggio Calabria, who died last Friday while trying to save the family olive grove.

Firefighters fight blaze for 12 hours on worst night of fires in southern Italy
Firefighters fight blaze for 12 hours on worst night of fires in southern Italy

Now, the wave of Mediterranean heat has begun to shift westward, with three wildfires blazing Spain Thursday, and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius instead of Friday and Saturday, as well as in many parts of the south of FRENCHwith

Dozens of firefighters backed by four falling planes were at the scene of a fire in the northeastern Spanish province of Tarragona which has so far destroyed 40 acres (100 acres) of protected forest, local officials said.

Two smaller fires were burning in the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja and another northeastern province, Zaragoza, which included two planes.

The wildfires come as temperatures were forecast to reach levels as high as about 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in much of the country on Friday. All but three of Spain’s 17 regions were on high alert. According to Ruben del Campo, spokesman for the national weather office in Spain AEMET, the number of heat waves recorded in the country between 2011 and 2020 is double the number recorded in each of the previous three decades.

FRENCHsouthern areas are put under a high temperature alarm, and PortugalThe weather office has meanwhile warned that the center and north of the country, as well as parts of the southern Algarve province were on maximum alert for fires.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa called on people to avoid dangerous behaviors that could cause fires.

“We know the coming days will be difficult,” he told reporters during a visit to a civil defense headquarters on Thursday.

We are facing a permanent challenge that is a result of climate change, he added.

Like southern Europe, northern Africa is engulfed by heat.

European countries have sent firefighting planes Algeria to help fight fires that killed at least 69 people through the Berber mountain region. The victims of the blaze include at least 28 soldiers who were deployed to put out the fires, according to authorities.

The National Meteorological Office in Algeria said extremely hot weather was forecast until Thursday in nearly a dozen regions, including around Tizi-Ouzou. In some parts of Algeria, temperatures were expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 F)

Temperatures reach 50 degrees Celsius (122 F) Tunisia, a high record for the country. The last previous level was 48.2C (nearly 119F) in 1968.

Elsewhere in the Mediterranean, Lebanon has added fire recovery at the end of July to the list of debilitating challenges.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/13/summer-of-fire-blazes-mediterranean-more-extreme-weather-forecast

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: