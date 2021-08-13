Summer of Fire: Flames Burn Beyond the Mediterranean With Extreme Weather Forecast | Climate change

Hundreds of fires are burning across the Mediterranean, displacing thousands and causing irreparable damage as human-caused climate change triggers record summer heat waves.

With very high temperatures expected in parts of Spain and France on Friday and Saturday, the crisis threatens to spread with weeks of hot summer weather still to come across the region.

IN Greece, firefighters continued to fight what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Thursday as the country’s biggest ecological disaster in decades.

Greece’s strongest heat wave in decades has ignited flames that have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forests and agricultural land.

The fires have left three dead, hundreds homeless, forced thousands to flee and caused economic and environmental devastation. Mitsotakis said 150 homes have been destroyed in greater Athens over the past week, while the number is still growing on the island of Evia, which accounts for more than half of the nation-wide area burned.

Drone footage shows devastating video of the aftermath of the fires

Although the recent rains have eased the crisis in Greece, it is just one of a number of Mediterranean countries that have been hit by a wild fire season. The region has emerged as a hotspot of climate change, with rising temperatures and droughts prolonging fire seasons, according to an IPCC assessment project seen by Agence France-Presse.

Turkey has seen its southern coast destroyed by fires. Eight people, including two firefighters, have died in fires that have destroyed large parts of pine forests and agricultural land.

More than 10,000 people have been forced to flee their damaged homes, and resorts and hotels have been evacuated in the middle of the tourist season.

Ital recorded a temperature of 48.8C (119.8F) in Sicily on Wednesday beating the previous high level recorded in Greece in 1977 in what is believed to be a new European record as the Lucifer anticyclone moves across the country. An anticyclone is an area with high atmospheric pressure that in summer brings dry and hot weather.

Italian firefighters continued to fight hundreds of fires across the country in the south, particularly in Sicily and the Calabria region. Firefighters said there were over 500 fires reported overnight. Fires in Italy have killed four people so far.

The burnt body of a 79-year-old man was found in the Reggio Calabria area on Wednesday, while another man, 77, died in the same region after trying to protect his flock from the flames, news agencies reported.

Their deaths follow a woman, 53, and her nephew, 35, also in Reggio Calabria, who died last Friday while trying to save the family olive grove.

Firefighters fight blaze for 12 hours on worst night of fires in southern Italy

Now, the wave of Mediterranean heat has begun to shift westward, with three wildfires blazing Spain Thursday, and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius instead of Friday and Saturday, as well as in many parts of the south of FRENCHwith

Dozens of firefighters backed by four falling planes were at the scene of a fire in the northeastern Spanish province of Tarragona which has so far destroyed 40 acres (100 acres) of protected forest, local officials said.

Two smaller fires were burning in the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja and another northeastern province, Zaragoza, which included two planes.

The wildfires come as temperatures were forecast to reach levels as high as about 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in much of the country on Friday. All but three of Spain’s 17 regions were on high alert. According to Ruben del Campo, spokesman for the national weather office in Spain AEMET, the number of heat waves recorded in the country between 2011 and 2020 is double the number recorded in each of the previous three decades.