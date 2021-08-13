The heat wave returns to the Saskatchewan area this weekend: Environment Canada





Another heat wave is upon us in Saskatchewan after a few days of rain and wind in the Praire. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures between the thirties for Saturday and Sunday for all of southern Saskatchewan and parts of central Saskatchewan. Terri Lang, environmental meteorologist with Canada, said heat warnings are imminent with some of the southernmost parts of the province possibly experiencing temperatures in their high 30s. Even after these last few days when everyone walks in with a sweater and uses blankets at night, we will quickly get back into the heat and some people do not realize how fast it can happen, Lang explained. Read more: ‘I have never seen a crisis like this’: Sask. livestock farmers face obstacles due to drought The story goes down the ad She added that heat waves are normal for this time of year, but noted that 2021 is an unusual year with steady hot temperatures in the province this summer.















While residents need to prepare for the hot heat this weekend, a fresher and more seasonal model is expected to open after the weekend is over. Trends Man kills his children over QAnon snake DNA plot, US officials say

The Canadian military is preparing to evacuate Canadians from Afghanistan: resources However, Lang said the models suggest it will be a warmer and drier autumn. “It does not mean that it will not cool down, it does not mean that we will not have heat waves. It simply means we will be warmer and drier than average, “Lang said. “Maybe we are not done with the heat yet. Based on how this year has gone in terms of summer and how much heat we’ve seen, I don’t think we’re done yet. ” The story goes down the ad Read more: The Saskatchewan government is investing $ 10.4 million in southern provincial parks She said the lack of cooler temperatures overnight during heat waves could be the hardest thing people can cope with. “Health statistics show that it is overnight cuts that do not cool down and do not give the body a chance to cool down, which does not give the body a chance to recover and lowers the body,” Lang noted. Lang reminded people to look for cool places as often as possible, stay hydrated, and avoid staying in the hot sun for long periods of time during heat warnings.















