Queensland registers seven new community cases with COVID-19
Queensland has registered seven new cases of the COVID-19 community with Mayor Annastacia Palaszczuk saying the virus crawling from New South Wales was very troubling.
All new cases were quarantined at home and linked to the Delta eruption, which began at Indooroopilly State High School, west of Brisbane.
The new cases are related to three schools a Japanese class at the Anglican Girls’ School in St Aidan, Brisbane Grammar Schooland Ironside State School with positive cases detected on days 10, 11 and 12.
Chief health officer Jeannette Young said quarantined home families who had positive late results would have to endure another two weeks at home.
“I’m very sorry for those families, they will have to keep insisting, but I’m very, very grateful to them,” Dr Young said.
“The presence of those cases in quarantine during their infectious period meant that we could control this outbreak and stop it from spreading to the wider community.”
There are now 137 cases in the current Delta group.
‘Very worried’ about the virus crawling
Ms Palaszczuk said she hoped to receive an update from New South Wales at the National Cabinet meeting today about how it was planned to stop the Delta spreading to other states.
“From Queensland’s point of view, we are very concerned about how groups are continuing to expand,” Ms Palaszczuk said.
“I think we’re going to have to hear very clearly from New South Wales what their clear plan for containment is.
“The last thing we want to see is that this virus has spread to the north, the virus has spread to the south and it has spread all over the country.
“So it is absolutely imperative that New South Wales contain this virus.”
Dr Young said “I do not know when a case will come to our state from New South Wales”.
“We saw how quickly they had an explosion in the ACT from a case,” she said.
From 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, anyone arriving in Queensland from ACT must enter the hotel quarantine.
Anyone already in Queensland who has been on ACT since Aug. 9 must enter the 14-day home quarantine.
There are a total of 158 active cases in Queensland after 35,503 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.
Of those tests, 4,266 were in Cairnswhere where the blockade ended earlier this week.
Of the lawful Queenslanders, 23.07 per cent have had their second dose of the vaccine.
Changes for the boundary bubble
Queensland Health updated its website late yesterday to advise anyone living or working in the seven indoor areas of New South Wales local government [LGAs]in the border bubble area, could only enter Queensland for a limited number of reasons.
Essential workers from and to those areas no longer include childcare teachers or staff, hospitality workers, sales representatives, or commercial construction workers on a non-critical project.
“We’ve seen what they can do when students get infected.”
MsD’Ath said only essential workers from the trapped LGA could cross the border into Queensland.
They include: medical practitioners, emergency health services or emergency services workers, national defense workers, state security or police officers, freight or logistics operators, emergency infrastructure workers, emergency volunteers, disaster management workers, a critical infrastructure workers, a trader or construction worker for only substantial or emergency construction or repairs.
The form is being uploaded …
