Fear and hate in western Sydney: how NSW Covid’s response failed in migrant communities | Sydney

In Fairfield alone, 78% of residents have overseas-born parents and more than 75% speak a language other than English at home. In Canterbury-Bankstown, only 34.1% of people speak only English at home and in Liverpool, only 31.1% of residents were born in Australia.

The Berejiklians’s assumption that communities in these areas would resonate with a stereotype that they all had extended families they visited was probably insensitive, but it told the despair of governments.

They needed to get the message across to communities in those suburbs of different backgrounds who speak a variety of languages.

Given Covid’s outbursts in the region’s stubbornness, it does not appear that the NSW government has succeeded. On August 3, the federal government published a regional breakdown of vaccination rates, and southwestern Sydney died last.

So the virus continues to spread and getting vaccinated has been slow. A problem that at first seems like a simple message unfolds in a complex network of issues, with the pandemic shining a light through its intricate patterns.

Dr Michael Camit has seen many health campaigns in his decades as an academic and researcher in southwest Sydney. His research has focused on social media and immigrants, and he says there are four traditional principles for health communication strategies targeting diverse communities: translation, consulting, community leaders, and culturally appropriate media.

But he believes these principles are being challenged by the Covid outbreak in western Sydney.

Exposed to the kind of things we took for granted in decades of health communication with immigrant communities. The way we have developed interventions for migrants and refugees in terms of health communication is outdated, he says.

Camit says one of the challenges the government faces is their conception of immigrant communities, which has led them to make many assumptions.

It is not enough just to translate something directly, he explains. And community leaders, while very helpful to newcomers, not all communities actually register or follow a community leader.

there are [also] a tendency for the government to assume that because they are the government, people will trust them.

It’s a recurring disappointment for Tareq Ahmed, a Canterbury-Bankstown resident who works to address the spread of misinformation in his community.

He uses social media to rally against anti-vaccination sentiment and tells the Guardian Australia that he does not even have a community leader, let alone health advice.

What I see from the authorities is, they say, okay, you would translate, translate, translate. Choose a community leader or randomly select anyone we have worked with before and encourage them to start promoting vaccination and testing. This is. And when you do, you leave a lot of people out.

Ahmed says the strategy of governments leaves many people behind and brings together different communities into a homogeneous group.

Tareq Ahmed in Wiley Park in south-west Sydney. He is active on social media, gathering against anti-vaccination sentiment in his community. Photo: Blake Sharp-Wiggins / The Guardian

Gaps and mass confusion

These misunderstandings of how leadership and communication work in different communities have created a void a black hole of misinformation and fear.

Where there should be trust in the authorities and science, there is paranoia in the harsh police measures, confusion in changing restrictions and health messages that are simply not passing.

For Ahmed, perhaps the best example of this was watching Sky News announcer Alan Jones oppose the blockade, spreading to his social circle.

False news among immigrant communities has traveled faster than pandemics Prof. Andre Renzaho

You have quite a task in your hands if you have people from within our community who echo Alan Jones. This means you have to start your game.

Jones’s views have been hated in the past by many in the community. In a decision by the Australian Communications and Media Authority, Jones was found to have insulted and rationally instigated violence against Lebanon and the Middle East, in the wake of the 2005 Cronulla riots.

Prof. Andre Renzaho of the Translational Health Research Institute at Sydney Western University says the spread of fake news has exacerbated vaccine reluctance in immigrant communities.

Police patrol Bankstown streets in south-west Sydney to enforce restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Dan Himbrechts / EPA

False news among immigrant communities has traveled faster than pandemics, and many immigrants are digitally illiterate, unable to evaluate information from social media to verify its source, accuracy, and relevance.

Renzaho argues that it is not the characteristics of migrant communities that have led them to this point, but a failure of the government to better understand their needs and allocate the resources needed.

The issue is not the reluctance of immigrants to embrace the diversity of immunization programs, but the failure of health systems and policies to establish competent cultural programs aimed at increasing immigrant vaccination literacy, says Renzaho.

He says this is not a general distrust of authority, despite the history of overpopulation regions. Instead, he says, distrust in itself is a reflection of government failure.

When migrant communities are feeling excluded, lost in translation, they are disappointed and their disappointment can easily be misunderstood as distrustful authority, but in my case it is more about the disappearance of vulnerable communities when government initiatives and service providers do not manage to meet their needs.

Camit says governments’ reliance on traditional health communication techniques targeting diverse communities has not taken into account social media and the recipient agency.

There is no knowledge of the many news sources and figures of authority that people may have, or of the influence that family and media play abroad, or even the ways in which people trust their families more than politicians.

There is a lack of acceptance that the end user is not just sitting there listening and saying, Oh, yes. OK. I will follow him. Because of media fragmentation, your peers are the ones influencing you. People who look like you, people you know, people you live with.

A top-down approach

Camit characterizes the approach by the authorities as a top-down approach, saying it is paternalistic and does not take into account community voices and their need for a nuanced approach.

He says that it is not that different communities have a problem of misinformation, but that the needs of these communities are not being recognized, much less met.

We were dealing with a complex virus. But the complexity of the audience you are working with is not really accepted.

It is not fair that people should experience it first hand to know that Covid is dangerous Tareq Ahmed

Renzaho puts it more directly, saying many of these issues are rooted in structural racism in the ways it ripples over time and affects communities.

Structural racism can be linked to many factors such as unethical and harmful historical practices, cultural blindness in service delivery, ill-treatment and discrimination in health care, poor vaccination literacy, and perceived concerns about vaccine effectiveness and harm. possible, says Renzaho.

Some migrants may use a combination of these factors to develop vaccination reluctance if appropriate programs are not put in place to increase their vaccination literacy and ensure that they are well informed.

People line up at a Covid vaccination pop-up clinic at the Lebanese Muslim Association in Lakemba. Photo: Jessica Hromas / The Guardian

Too little, too late

For Ahmed, these are issues that the government had time to identify and address.

We always wait until there is a catastrophe or crisis before we start working on this issue of trust. You need to do a better job of building relationships with different communities.

For him, the fact that Sydney is even at this point is unfortunate. Now his community is facing the horrors of the disease head-on, with infection being the only way some are convinced of its dangers.

It is not fair that people should experience it first hand to know that Covid is dangerous. I do not think that message is coming out well enough.