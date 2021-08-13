International
Hong Kong sees biggest population drop since census began amid Beijing strikes
Hong Kong’s population fell by 1.2 percent in recent years Beijing hit opponents and the pandemic kept the financial bloc closed, new figures show.
Main points:
- Mid-year population estimates for 2021 show that Hong Kong’s population fell by 87,100 from the same time last year
- The only other time the city’s population declined was after the 2003 SARS epidemic
- Deaths exceeded births by 11,800 and 89,200 more Hong Kong left than arrived
The population decline continues the largest decline since the city began keeping comparable records in 1961 and comes during a period of intense political unrest.
The average population estimates for 2021 released on Thursday showed that Hong Kong’s population was 7.39 million, a drop of 87,100 from the same time last year.
Year-end figures for Hong Kong in 2020 also showed a 1.2 percent decline, and Thursday’s numbers suggest there has been no downturn in decline.
Hong Kong had just one year earlier recorded a year of population decline, by 0.2 percent after the SARS epidemic in 2003.
The city houses a society that is rapidly aging with death over the past year surpassing births by 11,800.
But government data also revealed a new cause for the declining population more residents leaving than coming.
The figures showed a net outflow of 89,200 Hong Kong residents for that period.
This is more than four times higher than the 20,900 recorded for the same mid-year period in 2020.
About 13,900 people arrived from mainland China with unilateral permission, according to the South China Morning Post.
In 2018 and 2019, Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of 8,500 and 23,000 respectively.
Hong Kong has kept coronavirus infections low by shutting down to non-residents for most of the pandemic.
The move has kept people safe, but has hurt the travel industry and made it difficult for residents and immigrants to see their loved ones overseas.
Thousands of Hong Kong residents have also packed their bags to escape a widespread crackdown by opponents in response to the large and often violent protests of democracy two years ago.
During the spring and summer, the airport witnessed frequent tearful farewells as residents boarded flights, mostly to Britain, which has said it would provide a path to citizenship for many Hong Kong in response to Beijing’s blows.
The Hong Kong government does not keep official statistics on how far they have left the city permanently, but figures show an exodus is taking place.
An average of about 1,500 Hong Kong departed through the airport each day in July, up from about 800 in the first half of the year and despite the pandemic hitting international travel.
Early withdrawals from the mandatory city pension fund which can only be made when someone leaves permanently have also increased in the last 12 months.
The Hong Kong government has consistently deleted departures, saying many will return one day and those who leave could be replaced by Chinese continents.
Hong Kong has previously seen large numbers of residents flee on the eve of surrender in 1997 to China and after Beijing’s deadly 1989 Tiananmen strike.
However, the general population did not decrease and many returned.
AFP
