Can we ever go back? Tears and heartbreak as Hongkongers leave for a new life in the UK | Hong Kong

It was a touching scene. A family gathers on Sunday morning, not for a free lunch at a traditional Chinese restaurant, but for a tearful farewell at the airport.

In the midst of the Covid pandemic, Hong Kong airport is quiet except twice a day, when long queues form at the airline tables for flights to London. Friends and families gather in the crowd to see grandparents handing out lucky money in red envelopes to grandchildren, nieces and nephews joking with children to alleviate the otherwise melancholy situation. With teary eyes, many stop for one last hug and pose for one last photo with their loved ones before passing through the departure gates. The swell continues long after they have disappeared from sight.

Dressed in a yellow face mask, the color that symbolized resistance to the pro-democracy urban cities movement 2019, a young woman, who named her Charlie, was among those who greeted her friends. She said she would go to the UK to study as a psychologist and was unlikely to return.

With freedom of speech under threat, I would have limited opportunities in Hong Kong. I can get involved under [national security] law, she said.

Victor, a 28-year-old IT professional, also blamed the deteriorating political environment for his departure. I have no confidence in Hong Kong that it is heading downhill. “I want to be somewhere where there is democracy,” he said.

They are among the tens of thousands of people taking British governments offering a path to citizenship after China imposed the draconian national security law on its former colony a year ago. The Home Office expects up to 153,000 people with British (overseas) national status and their subordinates to arrive in the UK in the first year, and up to 322,000 over five years. According to Home Office Statistics, 34,300 people applied in the first two months after BNO visa applications opened in late January, with 20,600 from abroad.

The exodus intensified on the eve of August 1, when an immigration law came into force that allowed the government to ban people entering or leaving the city. Residents’ net outflows in July regularly exceeded 1,000 per day, according to government figures registered by former investment banker David Webb.

Hong Kong’s population fell by 1.2% last year, including nearly 90,000 more residents who fled than moved to the city, government figures released Thursday showed. The population decline to 7,394,700 continues the biggest decline since the city began keeping comparable records in 1961.

An increase in withdrawals from the city’s mandatory pension fund due to permanent departure also suggested that many were leaving permanently. According to official figures, in the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong residents planning to leave applied permanently to withdraw HK 1.93 billion (180 million) from their MPF accounts a 49% year-on-year increase.

A woman takes pictures of her friends before entering the departure lounge for her flight to Britain
A woman takes pictures of her friends before entering the departure lounge for her flight to Britain in July. Photo: Bertha Wang / AFP / Getty Images

The Chinese who intensified control over Hong Kong in recent years had already pushed many to consider leaving, but the crackdown on the pro-democracy protests of 2019, in which more than 10,200 people were arrested, and the national security law aimed at stopping movement were the last straw. Nowadays, casual conversations between friends and family often lead to a discussion not whether they plan to leave, but when.

A changed city

Under the usual rush and noise, Hong Kong has changed dramatically since the introduction of the law. It enabled the authorities to crack down on almost any form of opposition to Chinese rule and undermined a wide range of civil liberties previously taken for granted. Expressions of dissent can be punished with life imprisonment, with the possibility of deportation to mainland China.

Since its introduction, police have arrested at least 128 people for suspected related offenses and targeted opposition politicians and activists, the media and employees, churches, schools and unions.

The effect of the shock is clear. Street protests have been categorically banned by authorities, citing the pandemic. A man suspected of cursing the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympic event at a mall has been arrested.

Dozens of civil society groups have been shut down while many political commentators have left in silence. Official censors have been authorized to ban films that violate national security law.

Patricia Chiu, a businesswoman who recently left Hong Kong for the UK, said it was the loss of the city’s previous way of life that broke her heart. Chiu, who had supported the young protesters and campaigned for pro-democracy politicians, some of whom are now in custody, feared she too would be arrested if she stayed.

No one wants to leave, but the situation is getting worse all the time, she said. Since the passage of the national security law, I have suffered from anxiety. Every day, I worried about [the police] knocking on our doors the fear was constant.

I miss old Hong Kong, the good old days when we were free. We did not have democracy but we had the rule of law, freedom of speech and assembly. But now, I do not think I will ever be able to come back.

Before I left, I looked at everything and thought it might be the last time I saw them. Hong Kong that we knew is rapidly disappearing the good life we ​​had, the soul, the culture of Hong Kong. It’s the city where I grew up.

Chiu said since she may not be able to return, one of her biggest concerns was that she might never see her son again.

“I’m afraid I’ll never see him again,” she said.

Carol Poon, an accountant who recently left Hong Kong with her new family, also does not anticipate being able to return. She and her husband decided to move after the introduction of the national security law. It is a comprehensive law that has no limits, how can we accept it?

It is no longer the same Hong Kong. How can we expect our children to grow up in this environment where you have to lie or be two-faced to survive?

When we greeted our parents the night before departure, we thought it might be the last time we saw each other. We shed a lot of tears. Would we look at them again? Can we go back? If we return, can we leave again?

She said that although she wanted her children to integrate into UK culture, it was also important for them to preserve their identity in Hong Kong.

We want them to remember where they are from, she said. Authorities will call the pro-democracy movement a riot, but we have a responsibility to preserve our memories and our identity in Hong Kong. We have to live to show why we had to leave.

