The number of landslides in Kinnaur increases to 15 with the extraction of 2 more bodies, rescue operations are continuing





The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide rose to 15 with the removal of two more bodies Friday morning, the ITBP said, adding that 13 people have been rescued so far. Authorities had suspended the rescue operation being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ITBP, police and house guards around 22:00 on Wednesday. Rescue work resumed Thursday at 6 p.m. Sixteen people are still missing, Himachal Pradesh director Jai Ram Thakur told the State Assembly on Thursday after returning from a landslide near the village of Chaura on National Highway 5 at Nichar tehsil Nigulsari. NP PHOTOS: Large landslide in Himachal Kinnaur, rescue operations underway WHAT HAPPENED TO NK KINAUR? A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was en route from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla when it was hit by rocks after a landslide around noon Wednesday. As the stones began to fall on the spot where the vehicles were parked, the driver, conductor and two other passengers who got off the bus escaped by taking refuge under a rock. Later they were rescued. They could not see what happened to the other vehicles after it got dark all over the area, Prime Minister Himachal said on Thursday. The bus was crushed under the rubble and found severely damaged, he added. In a social media video, a rescuer working at the site near the damaged wreckage of the bus is heard saying the vehicle was found by the 17th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The shooting stones are still hampering the rescue operation. HIMACHAL GOVT ANNOUNCES HELP Prime Minister Himachal Thakur met with relatives of the dead and family members of the missing, securing all possible assistance from the government. CM said the state government will provide 4 million rubles each for relatives of the dead and 50,000 rubles for those who were seriously injured. CM @jairamthakurbjp 4-4 50-50 1-1 pic.twitter.com/OrDOrKUtS8 Bikram Thakur (@Bikramthakur64) August 12, 2021 $ 1 million will be given to the relatives of the dead bus passengers by the Department of Transportation, he said, adding that free treatment will be provided to the injured. CM said the state government will also conduct a geological survey of the area. Read also | Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Himachal express grief after over 10 died in landslide in Kinnaur | Main points Watch: Landslide on Himachal Kinnaur bus, videos show debris falling on vehicles

