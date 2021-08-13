Alberta rejects the idea that a federal vaccine passport be used as proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The Alberta government is rejecting the idea that the federal government vaccine passport be used as evidence of COVID-19 vaccination within the province, but this is receiving opposition from local leaders.

READ MM MORE: Divided provinces in the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. That is why

On Wednesday, it was announced that Canada is obtaining an avakine passport for international travel, which can also be used as domestic proof of vaccination.

If provinces want to work with us in order to use our federal credentials within their province, we would be happy to work with them, said Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

READ MM MORE: Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel

The vaccine certificate will be common in all provinces, and will include COVID-19 vaccination history holders, the date they received it, the type of stroke they received, and the location where they received their stroke.

The story goes down the ad

Alberta will not introduce a vaccine passport in the country, nor will we support the government’s use of Canada’s international travel credentials for use within the borders of Alberta, said Jerrica Goodwin, a spokeswoman for the prime minister’s office.

READ MM MORE: Quebec Vaccine Passport Plan to Start in September, Does Not Include Retail Stores

















1:49

Calgary Chamber of Commerce seeking postponement of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Alberta





Calgary Chamber of Commerce seeking postponement of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Alberta



Alberta’s reluctance to sign prompted sharp words from the Edmontons mayor.

Trends The fourth wave of COVID-19 is now taking place in Canada, says Dr. Theresa Tam

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes masks against masks: ‘Screw your freedom’

This is not the time for anti-federal sentiments of Alberta being hit in the chest, Don Iveson said.

We have to deal with whatever the proper program is to have vaccine passports to enable people to return to work and be able to inspire confidence in our visitors.

The story goes down the ad

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is backing the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, which on Wednesday voiced support for a vaccine passport system in the province.

READ MORE: Calgary Chamber of Commerce Demands Postponement of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports in Alberta

I think the business community is looking at any kind of platform that will ensure consumer confidence, business confidence to get this economy back on track, said Jeffrey Sundquist, president and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber.

All government orders must work together to create a sustainable and predictable path for people to move freely and confidently in health and safety I think if the federal government or the world is working to go in this direction, I think that we should step forward and embrace it.

Vaccination proof will be required for Winnipeg Jets fans to enter the NHL team arena, but so far, there are no plans for Edmonton Oilers to do the same at Rogers Place.

“We are in ongoing talks with Alberta Health, the Canadian countries, the NHL and other key players. Once finalized, we will communicate our plan at an appropriate time before the NHL 2021-22 season,” said Oilers spokesman Tim Shipton. .

Edmonton Elks meanwhile said staff and players are following the COVID-19 testing protocols set by the CFL and the club will not require proof of vaccination before entering Commonwealth Stadium.

The story goes down the ad

“There are no plans to require fans or employees to provide evidence of COVID 19 vaccinations,” Evan Daum, communications and media relations manager, told Elks.

-With files by Rachel Gilmore of Global News

See link »

<br />

