NS election: Last week of campaign “did not go well for Liberals”, says expert – Halifax

The last full week of the election campaign in Nova Scotia has been a difficult day for the Liberals, who entered the race with much confidence and now appear to be on the defensive against opposition parties.

As Liberal leader Iain Rankin launched his campaign last month in messages of optimism and hope for the future, the late phase of the campaign focuses more on attacking his opponents.

The strategy has shifted slightly from optimism to fear: fear of other candidates, in essence, said Tom Urbaniak, a professor of political science at Cape Breton University.

It signals to me that this race is approaching and there will be some surprises on election night.

Read more: Political experts say NS ‘”fluid” election campaign could bring surprises next week

The story goes down the ad

In an unusual move, Labi Kousoulis, the incumbent candidate for Halifax CitadelSable Island and Rankins former Liberal leadership rival, met with reporters Tuesday to criticize the Progressive Conservative and NDP platforms.

This suggests there may be some concerns among liberal strategists, Urbaniak said, adding that this week has not gone well for liberals.

A difficult week

The week began with a shake-up on Sunday when Rankin was greeted by disability advocates during a campaign announcement in Halifax. They criticized the government for failing to pursue a plan to create better housing opportunities for people with disabilities.

He posted a picture of himself with Vicky Levack of the Nova Scotia Disability Rights Coalition on Twitter, thanking her for expressing her concerns.

Today I met Vicky Levack with the NS Disability Rights Coalition. Thank you Vicky for sharing your concerns about housing and caring for people with disabilities. We will continue to work hard to meet the goals of the Services Transformation Guide for Scots with Disabilities. pic.twitter.com/t7sYFBmaYM – Iain Rankin (@IainTRankin) August 8, 2021

The story goes down the ad

But that did not go well for Levack, who said on Twitter that he did not approve the photography option. I will not lie that I was disgusted, then he used me as a supporter, she said on Twitter.

The announcement about the Rankins vaccine passport was also not ideal: it was not promised on the Liberal platform and was not recommended by Public Health.

Trends ‘Worst experience of my life’: Canadian football captain in Olympics final penalties

The Canadian military is preparing to evacuate Canadians from Afghanistan: resources

Read more: Nova Scotia Liberals propose COVID-19 vaccine passport if elected August 17

In fact, just over a week before making that announcement, Rankin told Global News, when asked if he would support a vaccine passport program, that protocols for events and rallies would be determined based on Public Health recommendations.

This tough week comes as Rankin is still battling previous campaign scandals, which include previous DUI allegations and the alleged expulsion of former Dartmouth South candidate Robyn Ingraham for boudoir photos.

Read more: Liberals face heat as NS election candidate says she was knocked down by ‘boudoir photos’

That issue was never fully resolved in this campaign for the Liberal party, Urbaniak said.

A recent Narrative Research poll published this week also suggested that Liberals are losing support and said 35 percent of voters are still undecided.

The story goes down the ad

But Urbaniak warned that the polls should be done with a grain of salt, especially in this case, where only 540 people were polled, with only 277 voters placed among them.

When we take an opinion poll where the sample size is only in the hundreds, there would be a relatively high margin of error, he said.

The impact of voter turnout

During the campaign, the Progressive Conservatives promised to improve access to health care, while the MDP focused on leveling inequalities. Both have done a good job of staying in the message, Urbaniak said

If their messages end up echoing to voters when they go to the polls on August 17, a poor Liberal performance in this election could have a deflating effect on the party, he said.

Of course in the event of a loss, the Liberal Party’s Iain Rankins leadership would be in jeopardy, Urbaniak said.

Read more: Holding NS elections and promises from key party leaders

Voter turnout which has been declining in recent years will be a major factor in what wins or loses. The upcoming federal elections, as well as the fact that provincial elections were announced in the summer when many people may not pay attention to politics, could have an impact on this.

The story goes down the ad

For the ruling Liberals, I think the hope should be that voter turnout does not go too low, because part of their strategy was that young Scots enough even if not fully animated, fully excited would think: Well , the current government is quite good, he said.

Such an approach requires somewhat higher voter turnout.

Read more: Nova Scotia Elections: Growing voter turnout concerns could fall below 50%

Asked if Rankin may have made a mistake calling the election this summer, Urbaniak laughed.

Ask me after August 17, he said.

In an email statement Thursday, the Liberal party said it was optimistic about Nova Scotia’s future.

Throughout this campaign we have presented our vision for a strong economic recovery that is sustainable and inclusive, she said.

















17:50

NS Election: Liberal leader Iain Rankin sits down for a 1 on 1 interview





NS Election: Liberal leader Iain Rankin sits down for a 1 to 1 interview August 5, 2021

