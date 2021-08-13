International
NS election: Last week of campaign “did not go well for Liberals”, says expert – Halifax
The last full week of the election campaign in Nova Scotia has been a difficult day for the Liberals, who entered the race with much confidence and now appear to be on the defensive against opposition parties.
As Liberal leader Iain Rankin launched his campaign last month in messages of optimism and hope for the future, the late phase of the campaign focuses more on attacking his opponents.
The strategy has shifted slightly from optimism to fear: fear of other candidates, in essence, said Tom Urbaniak, a professor of political science at Cape Breton University.
It signals to me that this race is approaching and there will be some surprises on election night.
In an unusual move, Labi Kousoulis, the incumbent candidate for Halifax CitadelSable Island and Rankins former Liberal leadership rival, met with reporters Tuesday to criticize the Progressive Conservative and NDP platforms.
This suggests there may be some concerns among liberal strategists, Urbaniak said, adding that this week has not gone well for liberals.
A difficult week
The week began with a shake-up on Sunday when Rankin was greeted by disability advocates during a campaign announcement in Halifax. They criticized the government for failing to pursue a plan to create better housing opportunities for people with disabilities.
He posted a picture of himself with Vicky Levack of the Nova Scotia Disability Rights Coalition on Twitter, thanking her for expressing her concerns.
But that did not go well for Levack, who said on Twitter that he did not approve the photography option. I will not lie that I was disgusted, then he used me as a supporter, she said on Twitter.
The announcement about the Rankins vaccine passport was also not ideal: it was not promised on the Liberal platform and was not recommended by Public Health.
In fact, just over a week before making that announcement, Rankin told Global News, when asked if he would support a vaccine passport program, that protocols for events and rallies would be determined based on Public Health recommendations.
This tough week comes as Rankin is still battling previous campaign scandals, which include previous DUI allegations and the alleged expulsion of former Dartmouth South candidate Robyn Ingraham for boudoir photos.
That issue was never fully resolved in this campaign for the Liberal party, Urbaniak said.
A recent Narrative Research poll published this week also suggested that Liberals are losing support and said 35 percent of voters are still undecided.
But Urbaniak warned that the polls should be done with a grain of salt, especially in this case, where only 540 people were polled, with only 277 voters placed among them.
When we take an opinion poll where the sample size is only in the hundreds, there would be a relatively high margin of error, he said.
The impact of voter turnout
During the campaign, the Progressive Conservatives promised to improve access to health care, while the MDP focused on leveling inequalities. Both have done a good job of staying in the message, Urbaniak said
If their messages end up echoing to voters when they go to the polls on August 17, a poor Liberal performance in this election could have a deflating effect on the party, he said.
Of course in the event of a loss, the Liberal Party’s Iain Rankins leadership would be in jeopardy, Urbaniak said.
Voter turnout which has been declining in recent years will be a major factor in what wins or loses. The upcoming federal elections, as well as the fact that provincial elections were announced in the summer when many people may not pay attention to politics, could have an impact on this.
For the ruling Liberals, I think the hope should be that voter turnout does not go too low, because part of their strategy was that young Scots enough even if not fully animated, fully excited would think: Well , the current government is quite good, he said.
Such an approach requires somewhat higher voter turnout.
Asked if Rankin may have made a mistake calling the election this summer, Urbaniak laughed.
Ask me after August 17, he said.
In an email statement Thursday, the Liberal party said it was optimistic about Nova Scotia’s future.
Throughout this campaign we have presented our vision for a strong economic recovery that is sustainable and inclusive, she said.
NS Election: Liberal leader Iain Rankin sits down for a 1 on 1 interview
