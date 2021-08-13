Discovery to combat Polish restrictions on foreign ownership

Amid an attempt to take ownership of CNN owner WarnerMedia, US media company Discovery has found itself in an escalating dispute with the Polish government over the future of independent broadcasting.

Earlier this week, the lower house of the Polish parliament narrowly passed a bill that would prevent companies outside Europe from owning Polish media. Observers say the proposed law is aimed directly at Discovery, which owns Poland, the independent broadcaster TVN, which includes the popular 24-hour news channel TVN24.

TVN24, unlike the government-controlled media, has been critical of the ruling Polish nationalist government.

At stake is Poland’s commitment to media freedom and democracy, as well as Discovery’s ambitions to become a global media giant.

Three months ago, Discovery unveiled a bold $ 43 billion takeover of WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, HBO, TNT, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and the legendary Warner Bros. film and TV studio in Burbank. The much larger WarnerMedia swallow, currently owned by AT&T, would transform the medium-sized cable programming center into one of the most powerful media companies in the world.

But companies’ global ambitions have hit a potential hurdle in Central Europe, where tensions have intensified.

Discovery has accused the Polish government of several attempts to interfere with its ability to accurately report the news. Discovery said Thursday that the proposed law would further undermine press freedom.

On the contrary, proponents of the measure say it would strengthen national security. On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki challenged the notion that the bill was aimed at TVN or Discovery.

Morawiecki told reporters that the effort was to tighten the rules so that there would be no situation in which companies from outside the European Union would buy media in Poland. according to Reuterswith

Poland already bans non-European companies from owning a majority stake in the media. Detection bypasses that rule by controlling TVN through a third unit, which is located in Amsterdam. The proposed legislation would end Discoverys’ ability to have indirect control through the Dutch company.

As part of the dispute, Poland’s National Broadcasting Council has refused to process Discovery’s request to renew TVN24’s broadcasting license, usually a routine matter. Discovery said it filed for renewal 18 months ago. The license expires on September 26th. Without it, Poland’s first news network could be excluded from broadcasting.

Discovery said Thursday it would combat the actions of governments. The New York-based company, which owns HGTV, Food Network and Animal Planet, sent a letter to Polish President Andrzej Duda, warning of legal action under a bilateral treaty designed to promote trade relations between the US and the Republic of Poland. The notice triggers a six-month cooling period.

The revelation of ownership over TVN, which is estimated at about $ 3 billion, represents one of the largest US investments in Poland. TVN employs 3,500 people, half of whom are permanent employees and reaches about 17 million viewers.

We believe this legislation will have a creepy effect on American and European investment in the Polish economy, and we will aggressively defend our rights, Discovery International chief executive JB Perrette said in a statement Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this week that the US was deeply troubled by the draft law, which has yet to be approved by the upper house of the Polish Parliament.

TVN24 is the main source of independent broadcast news for many Poles. According to the Associated Press, Large crowds in dozens of cities across Poland protested against the proposed strike, singing Free Media! There were clashes with police outside the legislature, the AP said.

The TVN broadcasting group has 24 different channels, including four free broadcast networks. Discovery inherited the operation as part of its $ 12 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive in 2018. Scripps acquired a majority stake three years ago in a deal with ITI and French broadcaster Canal + Group for about $ 600 million in cash. The Scripps also sucked more than $ 900 million into TVN debt.

At the time, Scripps said TVN networks attracted more than 20% of the Polish audience, a key part of the market.