US News and World Report again calls UH Cleveland Medical Center among the nations “Best Hospitals” -News-Herald





University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has once again been recognized as the Best Hospital for 2021-22 by US News & World Report. According to the media company, the facility was ranked in five of the 15 adult specialties and ranked third among all hospitals in the state of Ohio. annual The best hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, have been created to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to take care of challenging health challenges or routine electoral procedures. Center ranked in the Top 50 nationwide in Cancer (38); Cardiology and Heart Surgery (34); Ears, nose and throat (46); Geriatrics (40), and Neurology and Neurosurgery (39). Gastroenterology and GI Surgery Centers; Pulmonology and Lung Surgery; and Urology specialties were also defined as high performance. Name US News also UH Cleveland Medical Center high performance for 15 common adult procedures and conditions. Under the system, each Top-50 ranking places UH in the highest percentage of hospitals nationwide. Only a handful are ranked high in as many categories as UH Cleveland Medical Center does. Our caregivers are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to our patients, said Dr Cliff Megerian, CEO of UH. We are proud of their achievements in providing care to patients with the most serious and complex needs, and of their unremitting efforts during this unprecedented pandemic that challenged us in 2020. For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, US News rated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialized areas, 175 hospitals were listed in at least one specialty. UH Cleveland Medical Center consistently ranks among the best hospitals in Ohio and the United States, said Dr. Daniel Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer and president of the center. Our caregivers strive to provide compassionate, evidence-based care as they teach the next generation of caregivers and advance the frontiers of medicine through research. The best US News hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based primarily on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. Ben Harder, managing editor and chief health analyst at US News, noted that this extended yearly report includes new assessments of important procedures and conditions to help each patient choose the right hospital for the type of care they need. . Hospitals faced tremendous challenges last year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to provide excellent care today, he said. US News recently ranked UH Rainbow Hospital for Infants and Children among America’s Best Children’s Hospitals in eight specialties, three of which rank in the top 25. The medical and surgical specialties listed at UH Rainbows include orthopedics, pulmonology, diabetes and endocrinology, cancer, urology, neonatology, nephrology and gastroenterology, and gastrointestinal surgery. The best hospitals were produced by US News with RTI International, a leading nonprofit research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

