Larry Heinzerling, AP executive and chief of staff, dies at 75

NEW YORK (AP) Larry Heinzerling, a 41-year-old news executive at the Associated Press and chief of staff who played a key role in securing the release of hostage Terry Anderson from his Hezbollah kidnappers in Lebanon, has died after an illness. short. He was 75 years old.

Heinzerling, who died at home in New York on Wednesday night, served as head of the AP office in South Africa during a time of popular uprising against apartheid and in West Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was replaced by then-AP President and Chief Executive Lou Boccardi to seek contacts with governments and international mediators to secure the release of Anderson, the AP chief of staff in Beirut, who was abducted by the extremist group in 1985.

He worked behind the scenes for nearly seven years to win the release of Andersons in 1991.

At AP headquarters in New York, Heinzerling was director of AP World Services and later deputy international editor. He was the son of the late Lynn Heinzerling, a Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign correspondent for the AP in Europe and Africa.

Larry followed in the footsteps of his remarkable AP correspondent father, but he walked his path widely admired by the reporter, editor, chief of staff, head of headquarters and, at a painful period in AP history, my messenger personal, as we searched around the world for the key to freedom for Terry Anderson, ”Boccardi said in an email Thursday.

Larry embodied the enduring values ​​of honor, trust, grace under pressure and talent. He was a joy he had in the AP family. “

Brian Carovillano, AP vice president and co-managing editor, said: Larry was an AP stone, someone who fully believed in our mission and the power and importance of eyewitness journalism. He also did as much as anyone to help transform this company into the global organization it is today. His influence on the AP and his journalism will remain. “

Heinzerling grew up partly in Elyria, Ohio, and partly overseas in Johannesburg, Geneva and London among other cities where his father was posted. His father was a World War II correspondent for the AP and won his Pulitzer in 1961 to cover the 1960 Congo crisis, when the country emerged from Belgian colonial rule.

Heinzerling graduated from Ohio Wesleyan College before joining the AP at Columbus in 1967, while earning a master’s degree in international journalism at Ohio State.

After a stay at the AP international table in New York, Heinzerling was sent to Sub-Saharan Africa, first in 1971 to Lagos, Nigeria, recently destroyed by the civil war as a West African correspondent, and then to Johannesburg as head of the South African office in 1974. There he covered the Soweto uprising of 1976 and the continuing cycles of violence and repression as the white minority government tried to maintain its racist apartheid system.

In 1978, Heinzerling was appointed head of the office in Frankfurt, West Germany, overseeing the AP news collection from Central Europe and running the large German AP service, then the second largest news agency in Germany. Berlin was a divided city and East-West tensions emerged in Europe and the country struggling to overcome the legacy of World War II.

His ingenuity in running a complex news and business operation resulted in his call to New York in 1983 to become Deputy Director and then Director of World Services, the department that managed all of AP’s non-US businesses, and distributing news and photos outside the United States.

When Anderson was abducted in March 1985, one of a series of kidnappings by Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, Heinzerling became the AP’s top man in covert diplomacy, in the background to find a way to persuade the kidnappers to let him go. Anderson to go. In later years, he refused to talk about his efforts, honoring the promises of secrecy he made at the time.

Larry Heinzerling was an extraordinary man in many ways. He was a special person to me both for his efforts on my behalf during my captivity and for the friendship we enjoyed after my return, Anderson said. He was also an excellent journalist, and a kind and gentle man. I will miss him, like all of us.

Ian Phillips, director of the AP for international news, agreed.

Larry was the kind of boss you enjoyed working for, Phillips said. He had a contagious laugh that would resonate in the newsroom and bring out smiles even in the most difficult days. He had high standards but also knew how to bring a sense of fun to the workplace and was held in such high esteem by all. He had a global perspective and was happy to share stories since working in the field in Africa and Europe.

Within the AP, Heinzerling was known for fomenting dozens of careers over the decades, and tributes to him appeared from all over the world on the news of his death. Old AP writer Maureen Johnson in London recalled when she hired him in 1977 in South Africa.

Larry was smart, a born journalist, a skilled linguist and many others. He was polite, fun, courageous and to me, who accounted for nothing in his career field, fully supportive. It gave me a rift in the many world-class histories that South Africa served at the time: the end of Rhodesia’s bloody civil war and with it the overthrow of white minority rule; recent years of apartheid associated with famous names: Mandelas, Steve Biko, PW de Klerk. ”

He remained a guiding light for me, “she said.

Sally Buzbee, the former executive editor of the AP, said Heinzerling was known to AP journalists across the globe for his commitment to front-line journalism and world-wide recognition.

He never lost his optimism, despite covering a lot of terrible things, and his smile, friendship, and optimism were appreciated by everyone he worked with, said Buzbee, who is now executive editor of the Washington Post.

Retiring from the news cooperative as international deputy editor for world services in 2009, Heinzerling spoke about his career.

I had a great career in the AP and in no small way it has been my life, he wrote. I am grateful for a magical childhood in Europe and Africa as the son of a foreign AP correspondent, and I am even more grateful for the many exciting professional opportunities and adventures that AP has offered me over the past 40 years. Where else can you travel the world, report on historical events, work with great people every day on a common cause, and be proud of what you do?

Heinzerling has left his wife of 20 years, Ann Cooper, former director of the Committee to Protect Journalists and a retired professor at the Graduate School of Journalism in Columbia.

After retiring, he and Cooper volunteered around the world to build homes for Habitat for Humanity, and he taught journalism and mentored students as an assistant professor at the Columbia School of Journalism and its School of Public and International Affairs.

Heinzerling was recently concluding an AP story in Germany during and after Hitler’s rule: Newshawks in Berlin: Nazi Germany, Associated Press, and following the news, “with an AP colleague, investigative researcher Randy Herschaft. Wartime Berlin, the book examines how the AP covered Nazi Germany with news and photos from within the Third Reich during World War II.

Heinzerling’s illness suddenly appeared in late June, after the couple ended a car trip to visit her son and his stepfather Artyom (Tom) Keller in California. Heinzerling was diagnosed with cancer shortly afterwards, complicated by a pneumonia attack last week.

Cooper, Keller and Heinzerling’s two children, Kristen Heinzerling and Benjamn Heinzerling, were with him at his death. Other survivors include their spouses, Thomas Minty and Gabriela Lopez Heinzerling; two other stepmothers, Andreas Klohnen and Eva Klohnen; and five grandchildren. One boy, Jesse Heinzerling, died earlier.

