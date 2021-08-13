World War II pilot celebrates 103rd birthday | tidings

International
It has been 75 years since Bill Hipple flew in a B-24. Nicknamed the Liberator, these heavy long-range bombers were widely used by the US during World War II.
The last living veteran of his 10-member crew, the Pinehurst resident will celebrate his 103rd birthday on Friday surrounded by his family.
We were hit hard. Once I heard the anti-aircraft fire coming and it hit me right over my head. Thank God, my crew and I did not suffer any personal injuries, but the plane was hit. Yes, indeed, Hipple recalls.
Growing up in rural Pennsylvania, where his father sold International Harvester farm equipment, the prospective pilot said his childhood was largely coincidental, except for one case of timely appendicitis, during a hunting trip.
Hipple graduated from Penn State University in 1940 with a degree in metallurgy and went on to work at American Steel and Wire, a US Steel sector, then later for Bendix Aviation Corporation in Philadelphia. The company produced aircraft parts that Hipple said aroused interest in flying.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1943. After completing basic flight school he requested the assignment of a four-engine aircraft.
It was more like a passenger plane, Hipple says, laughing that he was already thinking ahead about a post-war career as a commercial pilot. I was not of that attitude of a combat pilot.
With a wingspan of 110 feet and a heavy body, the B-24 also earned the nickname the Flying Flight Box. Hipple flew with the 451 Bombing Group, which was activated on May 1, 1943. Its main role was to attack strategic locations such as oil refineries, aircraft factories and bridges.
We would fly over the Alps aiming at German objects, but not all of those objects were necessarily in Germany.
In total, Hipple flew 19 missions to Austria, Italy and Germany carrying bombs of up to 1,000 kilograms.
After the war, Hipple got a job with Ajax Magnethermic Corp., where he spent the rest of his career handling specialized metals used for electrical appliances, induction heating and smelting.
He married in 1945 and Hipple and his late wife, Sally, raised three children. In the late 1980s, they seemed to be retiring to Moore County.
We had very good friends living in Whispering Pine. When we traveled south, usually to Florida, we would stop and look at them. It finally became so they would say, why not just come and stay with us?
So we did, he smiles, noting that they first bought a house in the Seven Lakes and later moved to Middleton Place in Southern Pines.
Sally died in 1994, but photos of her and those of children and their grandchildren adorn the Hipples regular home in the Quail Haven retirement community, where he settled 15 years ago.
Bill is one of the most beautiful people you have ever met. He is always thinking of others, said Richard Coker, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and resident of Quail Haven.
The two men met while playing BINGO, but Coker said it took several years before he got up at the table where he could sit with Hipple at games.
Of course, he surpasses me, laughs Hipple, dismissed from service long ago as Air Force captain.
