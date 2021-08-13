Mixed doses a travel concern for Canadians as federations bring vaccine passport – National

With the federal government announcing that a vaccine passport is in the works for international travel, David Doel asks himself: What does it mean for recipients of mixed vaccines?

Speaking to Global News on Thursday, the 35-year-old Toronto resident said he, like many other Canadians, received mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Doel took a hit with Pfizer-BioNTech and then Moderna in July, and wants Canada to persuade certain countries to accept Canadians with mixed vaccines.

There is no problem with mixing vaccines as far as science goes so far, he said. I think Canada needs to clarify this.

















On Wednesday, the government announced that a vaccine passport for international travel is in the works.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told a news conference the vaccine certificate would be common in all provinces and would include holders of the COVID-19 vaccination history, the date they were shot, the type of stroke they received and where it was administered. .

It will be available to all citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents living in Canada who are fully vaccinated.

As for a timeline, the passport will be ready to go early this fall, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Meanwhile, the government will have to collect all the vaccination data from each province and territory in order to link them to their new passport system and get it ready to go.

No other specific details were shared during the announcement, resulting in many unanswered questions as the federal government drafts its passport.

How it will work and what it will look like is unclear, but Martin Firestone said the announcement itself was great for travelers.

I think it is at the point now where we will have a standardized format that at least my clients and travelers will have a peace of mind that they will know before going to a place where this passport will be accepted, that they will there are no problems when they get there and it will basically let them know where they can go and where they can not go, said Firestone, president of travel insurance agency Travel Secure Inc.

Mixed vaccine scenarios will still be there. Passports will not necessarily alleviate that problem, but at least we will have an idea of ​​which countries are accepting Canada’s passport system.

As the world reopens, not all countries are recognizing all mixed vaccines, which could potentially block entry for millions of Canadians.

















Trinidad and Tobago is not accepting travelers with a mix of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but is allowing a mix of AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Moderna.

BothGermanyANDFRENCHaccept only a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Moderna as fully vaccinated and not two mRNA vaccines of different brands, which means that travelers must submit a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Barbados reversed its policy on July 15 to allow mixed vaccines after initially rejecting them.

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, Jamaica will accept anyone with two doses of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, mixed or not, and Cuba and the Dominican Republic have no vaccine requirements.

Canada should have these conversations with other countries as it develops its vaccine passport, said Dr Omar Khan, professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Toronto.

I think it will be a conversation with other countries and jurisdictions that do not do mixed vaccinations and to let them know that this is what is happening in Canada, you can see the evidence behind why it was done and then try accept it, he said.

I think this is the best way to go because otherwise, it will be a challenge to get to know him.

















Looking at the idea of ​​a vaccine passport, Doel does not mind this given that he was asked to show evidence of Yellow Fever vaccination when he traveled to Peru a few years ago.

It was not a big deal then. I do not understand why it is a big job now, he said.

I think it makes sense. We have a deadly virus, (and) of course, you want to make sure people get vaccinated, but I see no problem with that.

– with files from Global News’ Jamie Mauracher and Eric Stober

