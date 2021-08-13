Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ship Resumption Dates – Cruise Industry News





Royal Caribbean International will sail again with its full fleet by the spring of 2022 as the company resumption plan accelerates on a global basis. Here is the latest: Sea Adventure

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: In service since June 12, 2021

Home Port: Nassau

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Perfect day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport The allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: In service since August 8, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean Hymn of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Duration: 5 nights to 8 nights

Itinerary: Domestic cruise in the UK The Glory of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: December 16, 2021

Home Port: Tampa

Duration: 4 nights

Itineraries: Cozumel The Magic of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: 23 December 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Duration: 8 nights

Itineraries: Port Canaveral, Key West, Freeport and Nassau Sea Explorer

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: 7 November 2021

Home Port: San Juan

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: In service since July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Duration: 2 to 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and the Perfect Day at CocoCay The Majesty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. Georges, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: 15 August 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples Independence of the seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: 15 August 2021

Home Port: Galveston

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatn The Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 3, 2021

Home Port: Galveston

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatn, Costa Maya and Cozumel Sailor of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: 23 August 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Duration: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and the Perfect Day at CocoCay Sea Navigator

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: November 19, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatln and Puerto Vallarta Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: 5 September 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since July 31, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Duration: 6 and 8 nights

Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: 13 August 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Brenda Passage (cruise), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Glacier Armic & Dawes Endicott (cruising) Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since 1 December 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Duration: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Escape The Glory of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: 23 April 2022

Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver

Duration: 6 nights

Itineraries: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: 23 May 2022

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Piraeus Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: In service since July 19, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruise), Juneau and Ketchikan Spectrum of the seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: 5 October 2021 *

Homeport: Hong Kong

Duration: 3 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Escape Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: 14 August 2021

Homeport: Miami

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatn and Perfect Day at CocoCay Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: 24 January 2022

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Duration: 11 nights

Itineraries: Puerto Limn, Coln, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaao The Traveler of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: 15 April 2022

Homeport: Copenhagen

Duration: 7 nights

Itineraries: Oslo, Kristiansand, Skagen and Gothenburg The miracle of the seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,448

Date: 26 March 2022

Home Port: Tianjin

Duration: 5 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto * Designed

