International
Royal Caribbean International Cruise Ship Resumption Dates – Cruise Industry News
Royal Caribbean International will sail again with its full fleet by the spring of 2022 as the company resumption plan accelerates on a global basis.
Here is the latest:
Sea Adventure
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: In service since June 12, 2021
Home Port: Nassau
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Freeport
The allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: In service since August 8, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
Hymn of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Duration: 5 nights to 8 nights
Itinerary: Domestic cruise in the UK
The Glory of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: December 16, 2021
Home Port: Tampa
Duration: 4 nights
Itineraries: Cozumel
The Magic of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: 23 December 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Duration: 8 nights
Itineraries: Port Canaveral, Key West, Freeport and Nassau
Sea Explorer
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: 7 November 2021
Home Port: San Juan
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Kitts
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: In service since July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Duration: 2 to 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and the Perfect Day at CocoCay
The Majesty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. Georges, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: 15 August 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
Independence of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: 15 August 2021
Home Port: Galveston
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatn
The Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 3, 2021
Home Port: Galveston
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatn, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Sailor of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: 23 August 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Duration: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and the Perfect Day at CocoCay
Sea Navigator
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: November 19, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatln and Puerto Vallarta
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: 5 September 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since July 31, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Duration: 6 and 8 nights
Itinerary: Western and Southern Caribbean
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: 13 August 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brenda Passage (cruise), Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Glacier Armic & Dawes Endicott (cruising)
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since 1 December 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Duration: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Escape
The Glory of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: 23 April 2022
Homeport: Los Angeles to Vancouver
Duration: 6 nights
Itineraries: Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Victoria
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: 23 May 2022
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: Salerno, Catania, Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Piraeus
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: In service since July 19, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Dawes Glacier (cruise), Juneau and Ketchikan
Spectrum of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: 5 October 2021 *
Homeport: Hong Kong
Duration: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Escape
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: 14 August 2021
Homeport: Miami
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatn and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: 24 January 2022
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Duration: 11 nights
Itineraries: Puerto Limn, Coln, Cartagena de Indias, Aruba and Curaao
The Traveler of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: 15 April 2022
Homeport: Copenhagen
Duration: 7 nights
Itineraries: Oslo, Kristiansand, Skagen and Gothenburg
The miracle of the seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,448
Date: 26 March 2022
Home Port: Tianjin
Duration: 5 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka and Kumamoto
* Designed
Sources
2/ https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/25665-the-latest-restart-dates-for-royal-caribbean-international-cruise-ships.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]