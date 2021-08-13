International Anti-Trafficking Launches Tips and Online Citizen Reporting Portal After New Spotter Investigate Shot Partnership Skills





Last month, ATI launched the comprehensive solution, led by NHTICa intelligence to support law enforcement in speeding up the recovery of young people and getting traffickers off the streets, and teamed up with precision police technology leader ShotSpotter to decide its solution Innovative ShotSpotter Investigate for a one-year pilot with NHTIC. Partnerships and new technology have paved the way for additional developments.

Today NHTIC announces the launch of a new National Advice Line (1-866-TAP2TIP) and an online citizen reporting portal, www.ReportHT.comwith These tools enable anyone to easily and anonymously combat trafficking in human beings by reporting suspected cases to NHTIC. The center uses these tips to better identify, stop, and disrupt the work of traffickers in coordination with law enforcement. “Thanks to our partners at ShotSpotter, communities can now become an eye-opener by reporting suspicious activity on NHTIC. Our analysts will ensure that information enters the hands of first-line professionals trained to respond to these cases. suspects, to dismantle trafficking establishments, and help victims get help faster than ever before. ” Anne Basham, Chief Executive Officer, International Anti-Trafficking About ATI NHTIC is a division of ATI, a nonprofit foundation 501 (c) (3) which is recognized for its efforts and expertise by the United States Congress, the White House, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security , The US Department of State and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, among many other governmental and non-governmental organizations. The purpose of the NHTIC is to increase efficiency and communication between those at the forefront of the fight against trafficking in human beings by increasing the limited resources of law enforcement and existing government agencies. NHTIC uses new technologies and innovative approaches to strengthen the response to the threat of trafficking in human beings in a way that has never been done before. For more information visit our website (www.PreventHT.org) or call 1-833-ASK2END. Melody Lopez-Smith

