Pakistan blames India, Afghanistan for deadly bus bombings Conflict News





The foreign minister says the blast that killed 13 people last month was a suicide bombing planned with the support of Afghan and Indian intelligence.

An attack on a bus in northern Pakistan last month that killed 10 Chinese workers and three Pakistanis was a suicide attack carried out by a Pakistani Taliban branch, the Pakistani foreign minister said, blaming the bombing on Indian intelligence services and afgane Me Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking at a news conference in the capital Islamabad on Thursday and was accompanied by Javed Iqbal, a senior counter-terrorism police officer, and Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a foreign ministry spokesman. Explosives [improvised explosive device]-the vehicle in charge, the driver who made all this attack, we found a thumb from the place and we found a finger and we found [other] body parts, Qureshi said. Suicidal attacker, they were definitely his. Qureshi said the vehicle used in the attack was smuggled to Pakistan from Afghanistan. According to our investigation, the land of Afghanistan was used for this attack, for its planning, its execution and making plans, we see them clearly linked to an NDS and RAW connection. The National Directorate of Security (NDS) is the Afghan intelligence agency, while the Search and Analysis Wing (RAW) is the leading intelligence agency in India. No country’s foreign ministries provided immediate comment after the allegations. The attack took place in Pakistan’s northern Dasu region on July 14, targeting a bus transporting Chinese and Pakistani workers to the site of a hydroelectric dam under construction as part of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. ). Rescue workers and spectators gather around a rubble after a bus sank in a valley after a bomb blast [File: AFP] Pakistan’s foreign ministry says the attack was carried out by the Pakistani Taliban Swat chapter, known by the acronym TTP, an armed group that has been fighting Pakistani forces since 2007 and is suspected of being based in eastern Afghanistan after operations. the Pakistani military moved it from its strongholds in the country. Iqbal, the senior police officer, said two Pakistani aides to the attack had been arrested, along with three other planners identified as present in Afghanistan. Pakistan has demanded that Afghanistan extradite the three suspects through a mutual request for legal assistance, he said. The whole relief network here has been arrested, those who planned the car and the three planners present in Afghanistan, through the right channels using mutual legal assistance we have asked the Afghan government to hand them over to us, with evidence of their involvement, of course. tha Ikbali. Foreign Minister Qureshi said he expected Afghanistan to act on the request. Afghanistan and Pakistan understand that we will not allow our land to be used by anyone against each other, he said. Now, we have made this discovery that their land has been used and we hope that with the same meaning in mind they will cooperate with us, in principle.

